NYC's Paley Museum is unmasking the fabulous costumes of 'The Masked Singer'

Plus, learn how the show creates an air of secrecy.

In the TV show "The Masked Singer," celebrity contestants disguise themselves head to toe in elaborate costumes to shield their identities. The concept has captivated audiences of all ages for 11 seasons, and now you can see the incredible costumes up-close and in-person.

The Paley Center for Media will present "The Masked Singer: Behind the Mask! Spotlighting the Costumes That Captivated America" at its midtown museum from Wednesday, March 13 through Sunday, May 19.

The costumes on display, which helped the show win two Emmy Awards for Outstanding Costume Design, merge fashion, fantasy, and artistry. Each is a fantastical creation, extraordinary in its intricacy, originality, and scale. Some of the fan-favorite costumes include Miss Monster, Flamingo, Chameleon, and Gazelle.

In addition to costumes, you'll also get to see artifacts from the show, along with screenings, video highlights, and photography. There will even be art and craft activities for families.

Photograph: Michael Becker/FOX | “The Masked Singer’s” leopard costume.

Plus, you'll get to learn about the production's painstaking efforts to make sure the contestants' identities are kept secret on stage and off. They wear custom visors and hoodies with a "Don't Talk to Me" warning to keep the TV secrecy and magic alive.

If you're not familiar with the show, here's a quick rundown: The series airs on Wednesdays at 8pm on FOX. It's hosted by Nick Cannon, alongside panelists Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, Rita Ora.

"Over the course of eleven seasons, The Masked Singer has dazzled audiences with its unique combination of artistry, mystery, and competition," the Paley Center’s President & CEO Maureen J. Reidy said in a press release.

The television show makes for an idea museum exhibit, according to Rob Wade, CEO of Fox Entertainment.

Photograph: Michael Becker/FOX | “The Masked Singer’s” seahorse costume.

"There are few shows that lend themselves so perfectly to a gallery space, and with its unstoppable talent, performances, artistry and design, we’re grateful that our friends at Paley are joining us to immerse fans in the magic, intrigue and spectacle of The Masked Singer," he said in a news release.

The Paley Center's been busy this year with a slew of impressive exhibitions. On view now through March 10, there's "Beyond the Big Game," featuring Super Bowl ephemera. Until the end of March, you can see the exhibition "Genius: MLK/X – Two Minds, One Movement," based on the National Geographic show. Finally, there's a special event on March 26 featuring Kristen Wiig and Carol Burnett discussing their new TV show "Palm Royale."

The organization spotlights the significants of media, from TV to radio to streaming—and there's certainly no shortage of significant media in NYC.