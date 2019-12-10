Expect snow tomorrow as weird weather continues

I like to think of December as season finale time. Like, every year is a season of television and December is the climax of the whole year so plot twists are to be expected. Is it any surprise, therefore, that it's 60 degrees out today, but tomorrow it's going to snow? Season finale time, baby! We're all binge-watching this one together!

The meteorological term for the weather we've had for the last few days is "yucky," and unfortunately that trend is going to continue for the rest of the week. While initial predictions had us down for 2-4'' of snow on Wednesday, that estimate has been dropped to under an inch. Just enough to be annoying. You should still wear boots tomorrow. Thursday will give us a little break, but then the weekend is back to gray skies and rain. Long story short: keep an umbrella in your bag, preferably one of the ones that isn't going to flip itself inside out when the first gust of wind hits, not that I'm upset about it or anything.

Compared to last year, this week has actually been a little warmer. This is a real roller coaster ride of emotions, no? My advice is to enjoy the high temperatures while you can, because even though we'll all be turning over a new leaf at the end of the year, we've got several more months of winter to go. Oh, and get your holiday shopping out of the way now, in case the temperature drops precipitously next week. (It's not supposed to, but you truly never know!)

Then go home, curl up with your cat (you can borrow mine if for some reason you don't have a cat) and a book, and hibernate for the weekend/the first three months of 2020. I don't know about you, but I'm all plot twisted out at this point.