New YorkChange city
Subscribe
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Five magical treehouses near NYC that you can rent on Airbnb

By
Will Gleason
Advertising

Sometimes you just get a burning desire to escape the city. Hey, there's nothing wrong with that and getting a little more nature in your life is always a good idea. With these enchanting treehouse Airbnbs, all within a five-hour drive of New York, you can get right in the thick of it. Literally.

RECOMMENDED: Find more weekend getaways from NYC

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.

1. Octagonal Treehouse in Berkshires, $200 per night
This uniquely-shaped Massachusetts rental boasts a wood-burning fireplace, floor-to-ceiling windows and an impressive 7 acres of private property. The property accommodates up to four people in two separate bedrooms.

2. An Adirondack Tree House Retreat, $129 per night
This whimsical wooden cabin is nestled in the trees of the Adirondack Mountains, a mere nine miles from Saratoga Springs. There’s even a winding staircase that wraps itself around a tree.

3. The Hermit Thrush Treehouse, $100 per night
Elevate your weekend at this unique treehouse in southern Vermont. Guests have access to a fire pit, cooking area, hammocks and an outside shower in case you don’t necessarily want to smell like a hermit while living like one. 

4. The Sugar Maple Treehouse, starting at $144 a night

The one-bedroom Sugar Maple Treehouse was hand-built in the wilderness of the Green Mountain National Forest and is perched high above the ground in three maple trees. Don't worry, it's fully-insulated and has electric heaters for cold nights (and there's internet).

5. The Treehouse Lovenest, $250 per night
Perfect for couples, this two-bedroom country lodge in Upstate New York has 18-foot ceilings, and an extensive collection of vinyl, and a 1,000-square-foot deck. What else do you need? 

Recommended

    Popular on Time Out

      Share the story

      Latest news

        Read next

          Advertising

          Get us in your inbox

          Loading animation
          Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

          By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

          🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

          Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

          Time Out

          About us

          Contact us

          Time Out products

          Time Out magazine

            Site map
            © 2020 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.