Five magical treehouses near NYC that you can rent on Airbnb

Sometimes you just get a burning desire to escape the city. Hey, there's nothing wrong with that and getting a little more nature in your life is always a good idea. With these enchanting treehouse Airbnbs, all within a five-hour drive of New York, you can get right in the thick of it. Literally.

1. Octagonal Treehouse in Berkshires, $200 per night

This uniquely-shaped Massachusetts rental boasts a wood-burning fireplace, floor-to-ceiling windows and an impressive 7 acres of private property. The property accommodates up to four people in two separate bedrooms.

2. An Adirondack Tree House Retreat, $129 per night

This whimsical wooden cabin is nestled in the trees of the Adirondack Mountains, a mere nine miles from Saratoga Springs. There’s even a winding staircase that wraps itself around a tree.

3. The Hermit Thrush Treehouse, $100 per night

Elevate your weekend at this unique treehouse in southern Vermont. Guests have access to a fire pit, cooking area, hammocks and an outside shower in case you don’t necessarily want to smell like a hermit while living like one.

4. The Sugar Maple Treehouse, starting at $144 a night

The one-bedroom Sugar Maple Treehouse was hand-built in the wilderness of the Green Mountain National Forest and is perched high above the ground in three maple trees. Don't worry, it's fully-insulated and has electric heaters for cold nights (and there's internet).

5. The Treehouse Lovenest, $250 per night

Perfect for couples, this two-bedroom country lodge in Upstate New York has 18-foot ceilings, and an extensive collection of vinyl, and a 1,000-square-foot deck. What else do you need?