Distance from NYC: 6 hours
Where to ski: Stowe Mountain Resort
Just a mile from Stowe, and twenty minutes from the Stowe Mountain Resort's ski-lift, you'll find this very nice and spacious log chalet, which has everything you need for the ideal getaway. There's five bedrooms (five!) and it can sleep up to 12 thanks to the sofa bed in the lounge, making it a perfect base for friends or several families to split the costs without compromising on quality. Dogs are welcome too, which is a huge plus if you have a skiing dog. After a day on the slopes, relax in front of the fireplace, or head outside to the hot tub and watch the sun go down over the trees. Crazy to think you're just a stowne's throw away from the apine action, and merely six hours from actual NYC.