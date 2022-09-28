New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Catskill Chalet in Lanesville, NY
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

11 Airbnbs for ski getaways from NYC

Rent one of these log cabins, chic chalets, modern townhouses or other Airbnbs for ski getaways from New York

Annalise Mantz
Written by
Annalise Mantz
Contributor
Rhys Thomas
Advertising

The best winter getaways from NYC all have a few things in common: Charming aesthetics, snug blankets, steaming cups of hot chocolate and oodles of snow. It also helps if they're situated nice and near the mountains (or even in them) so that you can spend some time skiing all over the place. These remarkable Airbnbs check all the boxes, and they are all by ski resorts near NYC. Whether you’d like to book an effortless weekend trip within easy reach of the city or want to go the whole hog and take a full week out on the slopes, there are loads of cabins near NYC to rent on Airbnb. Beautiful chalets, contemporary condos and nineteenth-century farmhouses all appear on our list of Airbnbs near the slopes. Don’t forget your gloves! Although, if you did forget your gloves you could turn back for them! Some of these are less than two hours from Manhattan, I mean come on!! 

RECOMMENDED: Find more weekend getaways from NYC

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.

Airbnbs for Ski Getaways from NYC

Stowe Log Chalet in Morristown, VT
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

Stowe Log Chalet in Morristown, VT

Distance from NYC: 6 hours
Where to ski: Stowe Mountain Resort

Just a mile from Stowe, and twenty minutes from the Stowe Mountain Resort's ski-lift, you'll find this very nice and spacious log chalet, which has everything you need for the ideal getaway. There's five bedrooms (five!) and it can sleep up to 12 thanks to the sofa bed in the lounge, making it a perfect base for friends or several families to split the costs without compromising on quality. Dogs are welcome too, which is a huge plus if you have a skiing dog. After a day on the slopes, relax in front of the fireplace, or head outside to the hot tub and watch the sun go down over the trees. Crazy to think you're just a stowne's throw away from the apine action, and merely six hours from actual NYC. 

Read more
Book Now
Hunter Mountain Chalet
Photograph: Airbnb

Hunter Mountain Chalet

Distance: Three hours to New York City
Ski: Literally right here! 

This is a stand-out chalet for many reasons. One, it was custom-built, so it's a little different to the others in the area. Two, it's right at the base of Hunter Mountain, the slopes are within walking distance. Thirdly you can get as many as eleven people in here across four bedrooms and a living area. There's three bathrooms too, so you won't be contemplating whether to make the snow yellow. Oh also, les than 150 miles to New York City. 

Read more
Book Now
Advertising
Heart of Phoenicia in Phoenicia, NY
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

Heart of Phoenicia in Phoenicia, NY

Distance from NYC: 2.5 hours
Where to ski: Belleayre and Hunter Mountains

Get the best of both worlds at this charming and stylish home. Not only will you be staying close to fantastic eateries (including the Phoenicia Diner and Woodstock Brewery), but you're a mere 15 minutes from the breathtaking Belleayre and Hunter Mountains, where ski season is incredibly goof. The host, Jay, has taken care to help guests feel right at home, with a healthy collection of vinyl to play on a vintage stereo, a smart TV, and a large campfire in the backyard. What else do you need? Snow, but you'll get that for sure. Remarkable scenes so close to Manhattan, don't you think? 

Read more
Book Now
Lakefront Nature Getaway in Hollis, NH
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

Lakefront Nature Getaway in Hollis, NH

Distance from NYC: 4 hours
Where to ski: Hollis (cross-country skiing only)

If true seclusion and total immersion in nature (within convenient enough driving distance of the big apple) is what you crave, then this lakefront cottage in New Hampshire's Hollis is going to be a bit of you. The rustic home's original purpose was to be used as a hunting cabin, that was back in the early 1900s, far before Airbnb. You know what they say though, early bird gets the worms, and the worms in this case are the location. The cabin is just 60 feet from Silver Lake. It's also directly on a hiking and cross-country skiing trail, which means you could step outside and hike all the way to Canada if you felt that way inclined. Alternatively, if you're in the mood to simply chill out, then you can choose from a huge selection of board games, sit by the fire or keep warm in the wood fired sauna. It's as much a place for a retreat as it is action. 

Read more
Book Now
Advertising
Catskill Chalet in Lanesville, NY
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

Catskill Chalet in Lanesville, NY

Distance from NYC: 2 hours 45 minutes
Where to ski: Hunter Mountain

Skiiers, snowboarders, humans, and other things that can walk, can walk to the slopes with ease from this 1970s A-frame cabin. There’s space for six guests, the kitchen is lovely and modern, and the furnishings are luxurious. A perfect place for feeling like you're actually on holiday for the entire holiday as opposed to skiing and then just sleeping somewhere. Enormous windows span the entire front of the home – from the base of the roof to the massive deck – and provide gorgeous views of the snowy landscape. After a long day out in the cold, an evening in front of the wood-burning fireplace sounds oh-so-cozy, doesn’t it?! Maybe stick on some jazz. What's that classic again, take the A-frame?

Read more
Book Now
Ski In, Ski Out Condo in South Vermont
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

Ski In, Ski Out Condo in South Vermont

Distance from NYC: 4 hours
Where to ski: Mount Snow

In out in out shake it all about. This modern condo on the slopes of Mount Snow offers amenities galore: a wood-burning fireplace, massive sectional sofa, flat-screen HDTV and access to the sauna, hot tub and pool at the lodge. Since the three-bedroom, three-bathroom space can easily accommodate as many as ten people, it’s perfect for a group getaway. Set trailside, you’ve got easy access to the best skiing spot as well as a handy outdoor locker. But why that weird first sentence, Time Out? Well, the place has ski-in/ski-out access, so you can really get the full day on the slopes on. If you fancy some not skiing activity, there's a five million dollar sports center with a gym, pools, and more; and you're pretty close to a load of great restaurants. Vermont's a lovely part of the world. 

Read more
Book Now
Advertising
Views galore in Windham
Photograph: Airbnb

Views galore in Windham

Distance from NYC: 3 hours 
Where to skiWindham Mountain 

You need to be at least 25 to rent this spot, but if you're of age, you're going to want to read on (or bookmark it for when you do hit the quarter-of-a-century). It sleeps ten across four bedrooms and a lounge, and is a superb spot to call temporary home at any time in the year (there's hiking, biking, and golfing to be done along with skiing). You're a five minute hike to the mountains, and you can see them from inside the country-cozy home thanks to its massive windows. 

Read more
Book now
Adirondack Riverfront Log Chalet in Wilmington, NY
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

Adirondack Riverfront Log Chalet in Wilmington, NY

Distance from NYC: 5 hours
Where to ski: Whiteface Mountain

Views. Postcard picture vibes. Your eyes are going to be all over this quaint cabin, with a deck that offers views of the Ausable River. If that wasn't enough, go check the balcony just off the master bedroom. It overlooks Whiteface Mountain. Handmade furniture, cedar ceilings and framed photographs of the area give the interior a rustic-chic aesthetic. Best of all, the sturdy construction keeps this log cabin toasty warm even when the temperature dips below zero. The basement has a pingpong table, fooseball table, and more fun things to spend the evenings enjoying. There's a big lovely warm fireplace to sit besides too. How peaceful, how home-away-from-homely. 

Read more
Book Now
Advertising
Secluded Lake Chalet in Wilmington, NY
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

Secluded Lake Chalet in Wilmington, NY

Distance from NYC: 5 hours
Where to ski: Whiteface Mountain

Looking for the ultimate place to dose up on some peace and quiet? How about a house in the middle of a mere... you know... 160 acres of forest? That'll do it, introvert's dream. This home also overlooks a private lake, so the views are ridiculous. Add to that a load of wildlife on your doorstep and Whiteface Mountain's cross country skiing potential, and you have yourself quite the rural escape. 

Read more
Book Now
Mountain View Retreat
Photograph: Airbnb

Mountain View Retreat

Distance from NYC: 1hr 15 
Where to ski: Fahnestock Winter Park

Yup, just an hour and fifteen minutes away you'll find a spot with ridiculous views, cross country skiing, a firepit, and a hot tub. You can get as many as 11 of you into this property, and it'll even be budget friendly if you do. Full marks, nothing more to say, well done. 

Read more
Book Now
Advertising
Cozy Mountain Home with Million Dollar View in Stowe, VT
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

Cozy Mountain Home with Million Dollar View in Stowe, VT

Distance from NYC: 6 hours 
Where to ski: Stowe Mountain Resorts

Swap city noise for absolute tranquility at this spacious home located ten minutes' from Stowe Mountain Resort. Despite being located close to town, it feels very secluded with a sweeping view of the mountains through the massive A-frame living room window. Skiing is just ten minutes away, while the town is five minutes away, which is very very convenient. 

Read more
Book Now
Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.