Time Out Market New York rooftop
Photograph: Courtesy of Filip Wolak

Five ways to celebrate summer’s second half at Time Out Market New York

It’s never too late. . . until it’s September

Amber Sutherland-Namako
Written by
Amber Sutherland-Namako
The dog days of summer, a term with astrological origins linked to peak summer heat so apt this year it’s enough to instill a belief in Zeus, are now. The season’s August 7 midpoint, not to be confused with the similar-sounding celebration or the scary, scary movie, is fast approaching. Whether this is good or bad news is a whole mood, but time will continue at the same speed whether you’ve got a spritz is half-empty or spritz is half-full type of deal. Whether you’re celebrating summer in NYC’s remaining days or counting the days until fall, Time Out Market New York has myriad ways to make the most of this very moment. 

Time Out Market New York waterside seats
Photograph: Courtesy of Tom Hislop

Dine outdoors three ways

The sprawling Dumbo food hall has a trifecta of outdoor dining options: A picnic tabled patio on Dock Street, sidewalk seats facing Brooklyn Bridge Park and the East River and a beautiful rooftop overlooking it all with incredible views all around. 

Time Out Market New York
Photograph: Courtesy of Time Out Market New York

Stop by a sensational summer seafood pop-up

Charming Littleneck restaurant is a seafood staple on the banks of the Gowanus Canal and beyond, and it’s brought its signature style, plus plenty of menu items, to the market this season. Pop in from Saturday, July 30, for a six oyster, half bottle of prosecco special for $28. 

Sugar Hill Creamery
Photograph: Courtesy of Evi Abeler

Scream for . . . you know

This outpost of Harlem’s sensational Sugar Hill Creamery has six fun flavors just for summer. Collect them all before they melt away. 

Time Out Market New York
Photograph: Courtesy of Tom Hislop

Sip seasonal signature cocktails

The flip of days on the calendar means that the weather has or will soon change, a new sport is beginning and Time Out Market bars are introducing new cocktails. Catch summer’s sips before the leaves begin falling from the trees. 

Time Out Market New York
Photograph: Adam Friedlander

Get happy for hours in the sunshine

Whether you spend these three months each year trying to beat the heat or gleefully basking in the sun, the extra daylight hours are nice. Toast to those last remaining later evening sunsets at happy hour on the rooftop weekdays from 4pm to 7pm. 

