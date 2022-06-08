Darling Littleneck restaurant has been a Brooklyn seafood staple since it first opened in Gowanus in 2011. Back then, it quickly established an excellent reputation with its au courant locale, sleek maritime decor and walk-ins-only policy, which made nabbing a table a rare treat for those with some patience.

Fortunately for fish, bivalve and crustacean lovers near and far, entry has become a little easier with the addition of reservations over the intervening decade. A pair of longtime employees along with another partner also took over a little more than two years ago. And now, they’re bringing their fantastic oysters, clams, shrimp, crab and lobster to the beautiful fifth-floor rooftop at Time Out Market New York.

The Littleneck pop-up opens on Wednesday, June 8, and runs through the fall. It is adjacent to the market’s Love Local Brews Bar, so you can pair your pick with an outstanding beer from the NYC area. A sprawling seating area inside and more tables right outdoors both have lovely, postcard- (or Instagram) worthy views of the East River and Manhattan skyline. And you can donate to Time Out New York Best of the City award winner Billion Oyster Project, which aims to improve the environment by restoring live oysters to NYC waterways like the one right outside, by adding $1 or more to your check total. See Littleneck at Time Out Market New York’s full menu below.

Oysters (daily selection): $4/each; $22/half dozen

With fresh lemon and classic mignonette.

Clams: $10/half dozen; $20/dozen

With fresh lemon, mezcal mignonette and house cocktail sauce.

Shrimp cocktail: $15

With fresh lemon and house cocktail sauce.

Chilled lobster salad: $24

Fresh Maine lobster lightly dressed in tarragon aioli.

Lump blue crab roll: $24

Blue crab and finely diced shallots lightly dressed in mayo and topped with scallions and crispy onions. Served on a buttered split-top potato roll with chips and a house pickle.

Maine lobster roll: $30

Fresh Maine lobster, lightly dressed in mayo or drawn butter.