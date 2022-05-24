Spring is the four seasons’ peak time for rejuvenation across NYC’s beautiful botanic gardens, public art spaces and performance venues. And one of our favorite ways to experience the best of what’s new is in a glass, like the spring and summer cocktail menu poised to premiere at Time Out Market New York this week.

The sprawling food hall at 55 Water Street in DUMBO, Brooklyn will debut six new tipples on Thursday, May 26—just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

Photograph: Courtesy of Tom Hislop

The newcomers include the Dumbo Drop, with vodka, orange liqueur, lemon juice and simple syrup, the tequila-based Watermelon Heaven Margarita, the pisco, lemon juice, hibiscus syrup and egg white Wonder Wheel with a cucumber round, the Ain't That a Peach!, which combines that titular fruit with bourbon, peach nectar and liqueur and lemon juice, the No Sleep 'Til . . . The Remix, which gives rum, vodka, cold brew liqueur and concentrate and maple syrup a buzzy kick and the Prospect Park . . .er, which mixes the citrus hat trick of blood orange juice, orange liqueur and orange bitters with vermouth and, of course, Dorothy Parker gin.

With this many additions, it’s a good thing the market has two floors of inside space and three distinct outdoor areas, including a sensational rooftop. And, as always, you can pair your libations with food from all manner of NYC dining destinations. Classic cocktails are also available, drinks are $15 each, and you can see all of Time Out Market New York’s signature offerings below!

Dumbo Drop: Misguided Spirits vodka, orange liqueur, lemon juice, simple syrup.

Watermelon Heaven Margarita: El Jimador blanco tequila, watermelon purée, watermelon syrup, lime juice.

Coconut Carousel: Dark rum, Martí Auténtico Plata rum, orange & pineapple juice, cream of coconut, nutmeg.

Wonder Wheel: Control C pisco, lemon juice, hibiscus syrup, cucumber wheel, egg white.

Very Berry Sangria: Red and white wine, framboise liqueur, orange liqueur, strawberry brandy.

Oaxaca Pasión: Agave de Cortes mezcal, orange liqueur, passion fruit purée, serrano/hoja santa syrup, lime juice.

Ain’t That A Peach!: Four Roses bourbon, peach nectar, Combier Pêche, lemon juice.

All-Day Bloody Mary: Tito’s Vodka, Bloody Mary mix.

No Sleep ‘Til… The Remix: Tanduay cappuccino rum, Misguided Spirits vodka,Mr Black cold brew coffee liqueur, Grady’s Cold Brew concentrate, McClure’s maple syrup.

Prospect Park...er: Dorothy Parker gin, Carpano Antica, blood orange juice, orange liqueur, Regan’s orange bitters No. 6.





