Fly a helicopter to brunch at JFK's TWA Hotel

We all love finding the best brunch in NYC, but a collaboration kicking off this weekend between the Gerber Group and Blade takes things to another level. Literally.

Here’s the deal: Starting Sunday, September 15th, you can brunch at JFK’s newly-opened TWA Hotel by hopping on a Blade helicopter just off the West Side Highway in Manhattan. Before your five-minute flight, though, you’ll have drinks in the Blade lounge pre-takeoff. Once you’re at the hotel’s Pool Bar (which Gerber Group operates), you can feast on your brunch of rosé and fish tacos poolside all afternoon long. Go for a swim. Watch the planes liftoff and land. And when you’re done, forget the A train or that never-ending Uber share home because you can take the helicopter back to the city faster than you can chug that last mimosa. The price tag? $340 (sans gratuity).

Photograph: Katrine Moite

The hefty price tag is not new to some New Yorkers and visitors who book helicopter tours and those who use use an app to book Blade for flights to the Hamptons. Each of the Bell 407 helicopters holds six passengers.

We’re more excited about brunching at this hotel since it’s perched behind the Eero Sarrinen Jet Age landmark. And when’s the last time you had an outdoor brunch spot with views of planes to go with with your pommes frites?

The brunch, which starts as early as 11 a.m., is currently only available on Sundays through November 3. You can book here.

Photograph: Katrine Moite