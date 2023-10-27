For the first time ever, Luna Park in Coney Island will be open during the winter!

The iconic Luna Park in Coney Island is always a must-visit as the weather turns warmer, a go-to destination for New Yorkers and tourists alike all summer long.

This year, though, for the first time ever since it opened 120 seasons ago, the attraction will actually admit guests during the winter as well as part of a new holiday celebration dubbed Frost Fest.

From November 18 through January 7, 2024, visitors will get to experience the legendary rides on site, make use of a new skating rink, take in the holiday lights and decor, go holiday shopping and snap some photos with Santa all the while snacking on some festive food options. Make sure to bring your coat along, though!

Tickets for the experience—mounted on select weekdays and holidays, plus Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays—are now available for purchase right here.

If rides just aren't your thing, we suggest you still partake in the festivity even if it's just to gaze at Coney Island during the winter. There's something magical about taking in the area in a different season but if it's more "traditional" outings that you're after come the holiday season, you might instead want to check out our list of best Christmas things to do in NYC for a magical time.