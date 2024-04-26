Frenchette and Suerte are hosting a collab Cinco de Mayo fiesta

There's plenty of obvious ways to celebrate Cinco de Mayo: with the city's best cheap tacos and best guacamole, all washed down with the best margaritas (on the rocks, duh). But a French restaurant usually isn't your typical setting for fiesta-ing during the May 5 festivities—until now.

Tribeca bistro Frenchette (241 West Broadway) is getting in the south-of-the-border fun with a collaborative Cinco de Mayo celebration alongside acclaimed East Austin restaurant Suerte, which is known for its combination of traditional Mexican cooking techniques, local Texas ingredients and house-made masa.

On Sunday, May 5 for both lunch (11am to 3pm) and dinner services (5pm to 9pm), Frenchette will welcome Suerte chef Fermin Nunez and his team into the restaurant’s kitchen to whip up an all-day multi-course menu showcasing a blend of French and Mexican flavors. The lunchtime three-course option will be priced at $60 and will include appetizer dishes such as oysters with mignonette and chorizo, croissants suadero and pan perdue, and a choice of mains like œufs rancheros with morels, brandade flautas with salsa roja and an omelet barbacoa with escabeche and charred tomato.

The four-course dinner spread will be set at $125 per guest and will open with modern fusion plates like a foie gras tostada, a tarte aux carnitas and pâté de lapin with chili de arbol, followed by main courses such as roasted duck with mole negro and tortilla; filet au poivre Mexicano with chipotle and mezcal; and barbacoa king oyster mushrooms with chili pasilla. And for something a little sweet, you can choose between a trio of desserts to finish the evening off: a classic tres leches, a Paris–Brest with Mexican chocolate, and a birthday cake with meringue and strawberries.

Bookings are now live for the Frenchette x Suerte Cinco de Mayo collaboration dinner—you can reserve your spot on Resy. You can check out the menus both for the lunch prix fixe and the dinner spread below:

Frenchette Frenchette x Suerte menu