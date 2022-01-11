NYC Winter Restaurant Week—when more than 400 restaurants offer prix-fixe menu specials—runs from January 18 to February 13 in 2022. Clocking in at nearly a month, that might seem like plenty of time to race from one place to the next for $29, $39 and $59 lunch and dinner deals, but, being that Saturdays are excluded, it’s really only 23 days. Also, it takes time to travel between restaurants in all five boroughs.

Fortunately, eight of those Restaurant Week spots are all under one roof at Time Out Market New York in Brooklyn. The Market’s Ess-a-Bagel, Felice Pasta Bar, Ivy Stark Mexology, Jacob's Pickles, Migrant Kitchen, Pat LaFrieda, Mr. Taka Ramen and Tiki Chick outposts are all offering uniquely curated menus for the occasion.

In fact, Time Out Market New York’s participating vendors make up 80 percent of NYC Winter Restaurant Week’s Dumbo offerings and 20 percent of Brooklyn total. It is also the only food hall in this season’s lineup.

Time Out Market is located at 55 Water Street in Brooklyn.