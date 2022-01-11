New York City Restaurant Week comes but twice a year, and the winter edition is back for 2022 from January 18-February 13. More than 400 restaurants from all five boroughs are offering two-course lunch and three-course dinner deals for $29, $39 or $59. Restaurants can participate in week-long increments or for the whole event, over half have indoor and outdoor dining options, and about the same amount have already posted their menus.

With so many sensational new restaurants, romantic spots and NYC classics, and so little time to taste them all, it can be hard to narrow the field. We’ve taken a loupe to the lot to spotlight the top options. These are the best winter Restaurant Week reservations to book right now.