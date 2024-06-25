Get limited-time S’mores croissants and ‘Le Crookies’ on the UES

Is it still the Summer of the Croissant™? Has it never not been the Summer of the Croissant™? Yes, New York's obsessive love affair with the flaky French pastry very much endures—joining an already packed pâtisserie pantheon that includes Indian-spiced crescents, onigiri-inspired fusion treats and rainbow cookie croissants comes a heap of viral “Crookies,” “Cruffins” and more from a Smorgasburg NYC staple.

Ole & Steen, the all-day Danish bakery with five outposts throughout New York City—including Bryant Park (80 West 40th Street), Midtown East (518 Lexington Avenue), Tribeca (100 Church Street), Union Square (873 Broadway) and Upper East Side (1280 Lexington Avenue)—will be serving a full spread of limited-edition croissant creations at its uptown location this summer.

Formerly exclusive to the Smorgasburg at the World Trade Center, the sweet treats will be available at the UES bakery every Friday through the end of October. Among the Insta-ready flavors, guests can enjoy baked goods like a Lemon Meringue Cruffin (croissant dough filled with a light lemon curd cream and topped with toasted lemon meringue), a 'Smores Croissant (a Nutella and marshmallow whip-stuffed croissant dipped in chocolate and topped with graham crackers), a Cookie Croissant (a classic crescent stuffed with chocolate chip cookie dough), and a jam-filled Almond Raspberry Croissant.

And with all that butter and sugar, you're going to need something to wash it all down: Ole & Steen will also offer customers that visit any of its NYC locations during the big Pride Parade 2024 on Sunday, June 30 to enjoy a buy-one, get-one-free coffee order. (Because let's be real, those incessant "Espresso" singalongs will surely have you jonesing for some coffee!)

Check out some of Ole & Steen's sweet croissant configurations below:

Photograph: courtesy of Ole & Steen | S’mores croissants at Ole & Steen

Photograph: courtesy of Ole & Steen | Almond-raspberry croissants at Ole & Steen