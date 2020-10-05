Governor Cuomo sent President Trump a care package filled with iconic New York foods

There’s been an outpouring of support from political leaders across the world as President Donald Trump recovers from the coronavirus. But it was more than just words for Governor Andrew Cuomo, who over the weekend announced that he was also sending the world’s most powerful man a care package from his home state full of iconic foods.

The “New York Cares” package sent to the Trumps is full of items New Yorkers love: Junior’s cheesecake, NYC bagels, chicken wings from Dinosaur Bar-B-Q, apple cider and fresh apples from upstate farms.

Photograph: Courtesy Junior's Restaurant



"We can have political differences, and people know I have political differences with the President, and we're both New Yorkers so we're not shy about speaking our mind," Cuomo said in a released statement. "This situation creates a lot of anxiety. I've gone through this in my family, and I'm sure his children and family are worried. So on behalf of the family of New York, I wish them a speedy recovery and they're in our thoughts and prayers. And we're going to be sending the President and First Lady a New York Cares package, just to give them some comfort as they go through this difficult period."

The governor was referring to his brother Chris Cuomo, the CNN anchor who talked openly about his struggles—fevers, fatigue and shortness of breath—with the virus early on. As New York fought to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, the governor and president have been at odds over everything from mask-wearing policies to reopening the city’s businesses. For now, both sides appear to be focusing on wishing a full recovery for President Trump.

Photograph: Courtesy of Dinosaur Bar-B-Q



Cuomo’s team bought wings from Dinosaur Bar-B-Q’s Brooklyn location on Friday, according to a spokesperson.

“We are very happy to be included as a staple of New York,” says John Stage, founder of Dinosaur Bar-B-Q, one of the best bbq restaurants in the city.

Time Out reached out to the governor’s office on where the NYC bagels were sourced from, but we haven’t heard back.

Most popular on Time Out

- NYC schools have cancelled snow days for the 2020–2021 term

- 13 weird things New Yorkers have learned to accept

- 12 dumb questions people from New York get asked all the time

- The 100 best movies of all time

- The best apple picking New York kids and families love

Want to know what’s cool in the city before your friends do? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest and greatest from NYC and beyond.

Share the story