Governors Island is hosting its first-ever film series this summer

Governors Island has a lot in store for the summer. It’ll be open late on Fridays starting Memorial Day weekend, giving New Yorkers a unique opportunity to catch unfettered sunset views from the harbor. A glamping series is setting up shop there. Throw in an immersive art installation and a full slate of events, and it’s easy to remember why the car-free oasis is one of the most intriguing summertime destination in the city.

This year, the Trust for Governors Island is hosting another new run of programming: a film series in partnership with the Film Society of Lincoln Center. The lineup includes four free screenings of New York–centric movies, all of which will be hosted on the island's Parade Ground. The first in the lineup is Escape From New York, which will be shown on Friday, June 8, at 7:30pm. The island will also host screenings of Desperately Seeking Susan on July 13, Ghostbusters on August 10, and The Last Dragon on September 14, with each one paired with an independent short film by a local filmmaker.

“In the 1970s and '80s, before we had our own theaters, the Film Society of Lincoln Center presented outdoor screenings across New York,” says executive director of the Film Society Lesli Klainberg. “We are returning to our roots, in a sense, by partnering with Governors Island on a free public film series, and we are thrilled to celebrate the city’s history by screening these NYC classics while also looking forward with contemporary shorts by local filmmakers.”

The launch of a film series curated by one of the city’s most renowned institutions makes one thing clear: Governors Island is leaving no stone unturned this year.

