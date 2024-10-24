Psst, Halloween is next week. We aren’t here to spook you, just a reminder that now is the time to buy the face paint, tease the wig and figure out where you plan on showing off your costume this year. But if haunted houses give you the willies and you successfully avoid the Village Halloween Parade like the plague, we’ve got just the fix. Our very own Time Out Market New York has plenty of Halloween happenings this season, sure to thrill any and all ages.

Friday, October 25

Free Kids Concert

When: 10am-11am

Where: 5th-floor rooftop

Cost: Free

What: For over a decade, award-winning singer Suzi Shelton has been creating music for kids, inviting them to dance, sing and explore the world around them. Teaming up with Macaroni KID Brooklyn, Shelton is coming to the marketplace for a free concert just for the little ones. Between sing-alongs, parents and kids can snack on complimentary, bite-sized doughnuts from Doughnuttery. But for bigger appetites, Clinton St. Baking Company, Ess-A-Bagel and Settepani Bakery will be open downstairs for breakfast.

Saturday, October 26

Latin Mix Halloween Costume Party

When: 8pm-midnight

Where: 5th-floor rooftop

Cost: Free

What: Think you’ve got the best costume? Prove it this Halloween. For this rendition of Latin Mix, the rooftop will turn into an all-out Halloween bash. Set to tunes by DJ Maddylane, the evening will include a costume contest, with top prizes going to the best in show. But even if you don’t get the top spot, Remy Martin will be giving out branded swag bags so everyone feels like a winner.

Thursday, Oct 31

Dumboween

When: From 4-7pm

Where: Lobby bar and rooftop

Cost: Free

What: Sometimes scary, always adorable, Dumboween brings together members of the community for spooky activities for the holiday. On the big day, festivities include a parade to the Dumbo Archway with hands-on creative activities, a photo booth, prizes and more. But it wouldn’t be Halloween without candy, now would it? Over 50 local businesses in Dumbo are getting in on the fun for a trick-or-treat trail, Time Out Market included. Buckets of candy will be at Lobby Bar and the Rooftop Bar, so all your kids need to do is say the phrase to get their reward. And if you need a pitstop, sit a spell and let the kids count their candy while you get a boozy treat of your own.

Salsa Thursday Halloween Edition

When: 7-10pm

Where: 5th-floor rooftop

Cost: Free

What: Falling on the same day as the market’s weekly Salsa Thursday, the rooftop dance party is having a holiday fete. Throw on your costume, wear your best dancing shoes and howl at the moon while grooving on the rooftop.

Saturday, November 2

Dia De Los Muertos Dinner with Ivy Stark

When: 7pm

Where: Ivy Stark Mexology, first floor

Cost: $91

What: Ivy Stark is honoring the Mexican holiday by throwing her own Dia De Los Muertos dinner. The three-course meal starts with tamales starring Mexico’s truffle, huitalcoche. While the main event goes to the Mole de Negro with simmered beef ribs. For a sweet finish, Stark has created a candied pumpkin sundae with ancho brittle. Stark has mixed up just the cocktail for the night: the Gato Negro stirred with Espolòn tequila, black currant liqueur and fresh lime juice. Reserve your tickets here.