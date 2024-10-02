Last night, Vice Presidential hopefuls Gov. Tim Walz and Sen. JD Vance faced off in a debate right here in Hell's Kitchen. We're not a political site, so we're not going to opine on their performance, but we did notice what they were doing around town, and that's definitely in our wheelhouse.

Before and after the big event, the candidates—from Minnesota and from Ohio, respectively—were spotted around Manhattan doing pretty typical New York tourist things … though with a trail of Secret Service agents. Here’s where New Yorkers spotted the politicos in the city.

RECOMMENDED: The best things to do in NYC this weekend

We'll start with Walz because he seemed to be the most active yesterday. Before the debate, the Minnesota governor was seen jogging in Central Park near West 72nd Street, West Side Rag reports. He was trailed by multiple secret service agents jogging with him and a convoy of black SUVs following along, per the Rag. He's certainly not a couch potato.

A few hours before the VP debate tonight I saw Tim Walz finishing a jog through Central Park. Trailed by a few secret service guys but recognized by seemingly no one. pic.twitter.com/qUOagKSFs0 — Nick Garber (@nick_garber) October 2, 2024

As a social media photo shows, New Yorkers also enjoying the park didn't seem to mind the celeb status and the security detail. Classic.

After the debate, the Democrat and his team went to Justino's for pizza. Based on social media videos, it looks like he visited the Justino’s at 10th Avenue and 57th, just steps from CBS where he was on the debate stage. We have not seen evidence on whether or not he folded the slice.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tim Walz (@timwalz)

As for Vance, he wasn't quite as active around the city from what we can tell. But we do know that he hosted a fundraising dinner for the the Republican party's "billionaire class" as the Times aptly put it. They dined in a private room inside the extremely bougie Le Bernardin in midtown.

Next time they’re in town, the candidates should come to us for more tips on pizza shops, French restaurants, and running routes.