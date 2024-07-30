Didn’t make it to Paris this year for the Olympics? Don’t worry, we didn’t either. But luckily, we're documenting all things 2024 Paris Olympics at Time Out, from our thoughts on the opening ceremony and top match-ups of the day to the best spots to watch the games around New York. Joining in on the fun, restaurants are showcasing Parisian-inspired specialties from cocktails that deserve a medal to classic French cuisine straight from the homeland. Here are a few spots around the city to get into the spirit.

Photograph: Melissa Hom

In celebration of the Olympics, the sophisticated brasserie has launched a limited-time prix-fixe menu from now until the end of August. Translating to "summer in France," the L'été en France menu includes three courses priced at $58. We recommend starting with the tuna tartare with slivers of grapefruit and steamed mussels cooked in a buttery rich white wine sauce. As for the choice of dessert, you can’t go wrong with any of their offerings, including a scoop of ice cream or sorbet or a slice of Basque cheesecake. But to really escape from the city, reserve a spot at the restaurant's stunning patio, decorated with greenery and hanging lights that will take you straight to the heart of Paris.

L’Avenue at Saks

Tucked away inside the flagship location of Saks, the two-story art deco getaway, L’Avenue at Saks, has whipped up a few specials just for the games. The bar features “Five Rings” cocktails ranging from the savory Bronze cocktail (Worthy Park 109, bourbon and house pickle brine) to the Gold with St George terroir gin, Krug liqueur and olives. To feel like an award winner, take to The Terrace and practice our acceptance speech while overlooking 5th Avenue.

Photograph: Steve Freihon | Caffe Dante

One of New York’s best bars is serving up two bubbly cocktails sure to raise your spirits. The Hugo Spritz—an Italian cousin to the Aperol spritz—is an herbaceous sipper classically made with St-Germain, lime and mint. Dante’s spin on the classic cocktail stirs in fresh cucumber and lime juice, made effervescent with a splash of prosecco and Perrier. Meanwhile the Rockmelon 75 Citadelle riffs off the French 75 with Citadelle Jardin D’été, Pierre Ferrand yuzu curaçao, melon aperitif, toasted rice, yuzu, cantaloupe and Chandon 18.

Give Back: Chef-Driven Restaurant Group

The Chef Driven Hospitality Group is behind a few of New York’s favorite eateries, from Alsatian restaurant Cafe d’Alsace to the Mediterranean cuisine at Dagon. From now until August 11, the hospitality group will be giving back to the community in honor of the games. All of its 16 restaurants will feature a special cocktail, L’Abeille ’75’, crafted with Ford’s gin, local honey, thyme and bubbly. One dollar from each cocktail sold with will be donated to The Sports Creative, a children’s charity that runs worldwide programs designed to enhance the lives of underprivileged children.