Where to watch the Olympics in NYC

Catch the Tokyo Olympic games with fans at these local bars and restaurants.
The Tokyo Olympics are officially underway, and like we do each time, New Yorkers will flock to their favorite sports bars to catch the games.
However, this is year is quite different. The 2020 Summer Olympics were postponed to 2021 because of the pandemic, and there will be no spectators in the arena or sports venues making for a different vibe than in years past.
The opening ceremony already took place in Tokyo but because of the time difference, but it'll be shown again Friday evening in the U.S. It's safe to say sports bars across the boroughs will be screening the games but some bars and restaurants are hosting special viewing parties between Friday, July 23, and Sunday, August 8 that you'll want to take part in.
The soul of the city under one roof
The Olympics at Time Out Market New York
Watch the Tokyo Olympics with us at Time Out Market New York, which will be screening the games every day through August 8. On top of that, all of the market's bars will be serving up a special drink: the "Tokyo Sunrise" cocktail. The tasty, timely drink is made with Haku vodka, sake sour, lime, simple syrup, grenadine and star anise to celebrate.
1. Boxers HK
This popular three-level gay sports bar, with a 1,500-square-foot roof deck and 20 TVs, is hosting a watch party for the Olympic opening ceremonies at 7:30pm on Friday and will screen the games through August 8.
2. Rooftop Reds at the Navy Yard
Rooftop Reds is activating its 100 percent solar-powered, outdoor film screen every Wednesday, Friday and Saturday evening (as well as Sunday, August 8) from 8pm to midnight throughout the Olympic games. Each $20 ticket comes with a boxed water and popcorn. The specific events screened will be in accordance with NBC's scheduling and at the discretion of the Rooftop Reds staff. There's a two-drink minimum.
3. The Ready Rooftop
The Ready Rooftop will be screening the Olympics opening night on Friday with classic frozen cocktails, personal party coolers of beer and wine, as well as a taco stand with made-to-order fresh tacos.
4. Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge at Moxy Times Square
Magic Hour will screen opening night with a variety of pink cocktails and treats like the Pink AF pancake stack to match its Pink Rose Garden aesthetic.
The best sports bars in NYC
Regardless of what your favorite sport is or which team you follow, it’s important to find a good spot for settling in and watching the game. Here are the best sports bars NYC fans can go to and root for their teams without having to get too rowdy. Want to keep riding the vibe? Check out where you can find the best beer in NYC. And if you’re feeling inspired by our selection of sports bars, then make your way to one of the city’s best gyms or put on one of the best sports movies of all time. Let’s get to it!
