Here are the new food vendors coming to Smorgasburg this year

Regardless of yesterday’s snowstorm, today’s sunny weather is getting us excited for the best things to do in spring. Soon, New Yorkers will be spending all their free time outside at one of the city’s best parks. And even sooner, a beloved food market returns to two of the city’s best green spaces. That’s right, we’re talking about Smorgasburg.

Earlier this month, we shared that this year's grub fest reopens for the spring and summer season on Saturday, March 31 at East River State Park in Williamsburg and returns to Prospect Park's Breeze Hill on Sunday, April 1. Each day, roughly 100 vendors sell their scrumptious savory and sweet bites, but we have a list of the new eateries joining the fray this year. Read on and try not to drool.

504 HN Market

Traditional Honduran baleadas, made with a fresh flour tortillas and topped with refried beans, Honduran cheese and cream, and avocado. Other varieties include eggs and chorizo.

Big Mozz x DO​

The folks behind Smorgasburg’s mozzarella-stick stand, Big Mozz, has teamed up with DO to create a deep fried cookie dough. Each piece of cookie dough is battered and deep fried, creating a warm crispy shell with a melty, gooey middle.

Bonsai Kakigori​

Fluffy Japanese shaved ice, made with a vintage machine imported from Japan, and flavored with housemade syrups and toppings. For the perfect light summer treat, try the Strawberries & Cream or the Matcha Persimmon.

Btarts

Canada’s favorite dessert is now at Smorg. Btarts bakes the classic Canadian specialty, butter tarts, made with organic butter and eggs, plus Canadian maple syrup.

Dashi Fried Chicken

Korean Fried Chicken (KFC) served with housemade dipping sauces and fried to order.

Frico Italia​

A traditional Italian “pie” made with potatoes and three Italian cheeses then pan fried to create a crispy crust on the outside that gives way to a soft, creamy inside. Take one home or eat on the spot.

King St. Kitchen

​Baked goods from a former pastry chef at Eleven Madison Park. Top sellers from her menu include a peanut butter + chocolate fudge brownie, golden oat cookies, and olive oil + citrus bundt, which is also gluten free.

Lobsterdamus​

One of the most popular stands at Smorgasburg Los Angeles, Lobsterdamus mesquite grills whole lobsters, which are topped with garlic butter, lemon and parsley, and served over noodles. They’ll also have lobster truffle fries and lobster nachos.

PopdUp​

From Smorgasburg Los Angeles (one of two new vendors), PopdUp makes delicious cold brew teas. Tea leaves are sourced from a partner farm in Taiwan and steeped for 24 to 48 hours, depending on the variety.

Ya Ya Noodz ​

Szechuan rice noodles made from a machine imported from China, steamed and rolled with fillings like shrimp, pork, or butternut squash.

Williamsburg-only vendors:

Boutros​

Spinning off from their Atlantic Avenue brick-and-mortar location (right next to Sahadi’s), Boutros is joining Smorgasburg to sell pork shawarma tacos and bulgur fried rice for a Lebanese take on two famous dishes.

Bread & Monkey​

Jack Greenleaf, a high-school freshman with an entrepreneurial spirit, debuts his banana-bread stand. Moist and not too sweet, his loaves come in banana and banana chocolate chip flavors. He’s also working on a grilled french toast version for Smorgasburg. Greenleaf plans to sell as many loaves as he can until he sells out each day, so come early to snag one to take home or try a slice at the market.

Himalayan Horizon

Nepal native and Jackson Heights resident Kunsang Lama teams up with longtime Smorgasburg vendor Masaki Momose of Momo’s Dressing to serve a beloved Himalayan street food known as shabaley: circular pockets of dough filled with buffalo, beef, or potatoes and fried until golden and crisp. Distinctive ginger-scallion and tomato-fenugreek sauces perfectly balance the juicy texture for a hand-held market delight.

Yoshimoto Fish Company​

Yoshimoto Fish Company is bringing their donburi bowl concept straight from a fish market in Kobe, Japan. Each bowl is served with sushi rice and a sprawling assortment of seasonal fish imported from Japan, like fatty tuna, salmon, herring roe, sea urchin, red snapper, squid, octopus, and more. The bowls start at $30 but they’re quite substantial, so bring a friend (or two) to taste and share.

