Where to watch the New York Marathon 2021

One of the biggest events to take place during the fall in NYC is the NYC Marathon. Thousands of runners from all over the world descend upon the city to blaze through all five boroughs on foot. Top athletes train all year for a chance to be a part of this huge event. While the field is smaller this year (33,000 rather than 55,000 participants), the highly-anticipated event will still be just as exciting. For those who love watching people run and those who think 26.2 miles is an ungodly distance to run, watching the marathon is a thrilling way to be a part of the action. There are a lot of options for great spots to catch the race, so if you haven’t decided yet, here’s our roundup of where to watch the New York Marathon.

The 2021 NYC Marathon, the 50th running of the event, will take place on Sunday, November 7, starting at 9am. Starting times are spaced out more this year, so runners will be hitting these spots at slightly different times. You’ll want to pick a spot and stay there (especially if you’re cheering on someone specific), so get there early and wear comfy shoes! Make some signs to support friends and strangers, warm up your voice for some loud cheers. These marathon viewing spots will get you the closest to the action, and we’ve included some NYC attractions to visit while you’re there.

Where to watch the NYC Marathon 2021 along the course

If you want to be close enough to see the sweat during the NYC Marathon, these are the recommended spectator viewing spots along the course. Unfortunately, you can't watch the start of the race on the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge, but these are the best spots along the rest of the route to take in all the action.

Fourth Avenue, Brooklyn (Miles 2-4)

Fourth Avenue and Atlantic Avenue (Mile 8)

Williamsburg and Greenpoint, Brooklyn (Miles 10-13)

Pulaski Bridge (Mile 13.1)

First Avenue, Manhattan (Miles 16-18)

East Harlem (Miles 18-20)

Fifth Avenue, East 90th Street-East 105th Street (Miles 23-24)

Fifth Avenue, East 90th Street to East 92nd Street

Columbus Circle