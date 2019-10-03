Hometown Bar-B-Que opens in Industry City for second NYC location

Meat sweats, anyone? New York’s most rabid barbecue fans and critics alike often agree on one thing: Billy Durney’s Hometown-Bar-B-Que in Red Hook serves the city’s best barbecue (some would argue it’s among the best in the country).

On Wednesday, Durney opened the second location of one of the best New York restaurants inside the sprawling Industry City development. It’s been a busy few months for Durney and company on the heels of recently debuting Red Hook Tavern, already a top contender for our next update to the best restaurants in Brooklyn list, and a Miami location of the meat temple.

Hometown is known for its international flair with dishes like lamb belly banh mi and Jamaican jerk baby back ribs. Durney, a Brooklynite and former bodyguard, is rolling out new items to this location with a similar ethos: tacos ($8), served on housemade flour tortillas, can be topped with brisket (with queso and salsa roja), pulled pork or Oaxacan chicken. There’s also Billy’s jalapeno cheddar sausage ($8 for ¼ pound).

This Sunset Park location is slightly smaller and feels more like a deli. The turkey club ($15) and a pastrami sandwich ($17) are new items and feel like an extension of Durney’s love of New York. There are photos on the wall of his favorite restaurants such as Katz’s and Wo Hop. Other nods to his barbecue devotion include photos of a longtime Peter Luger server and Texan pitmaster Tootsie Tomanetz of Snow’s BBQ.

87 35th St., open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday