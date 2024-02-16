J. Lo's "This is Me … Now The Tour" is set to hit her hometown of New York in August.

This spring, exciting concerts are hitting New York—but the musical fun will continue straight through summer, with the likes of Justin Timberlake, Blink-182 and Green Day scheduled to go on tour and take on our local stages in the process.

New to that list of talents is Jennifer Lopez, who has just announced that her "This is Me ... Now the Tour" is kicking off in Orlando on June 26.

The 30-plus date arena tour is J. Lo's very first in five years, so we expect demand for tickets to be high, especially since the performances will support her new album "This is Me ... Now," which debuts today.

In addition to her new track collection and supporting tour, Lopez is the star of the new musical movie titled This is Me ... Now: A Love Story, now on Amazon Prime, and a behind-the-scenes documentary about the making of both her latest album and film. The latter project is titled The Greatest Love Story Never Told and it will be landing on Amazing Prime on February 27.

Lopez has clearly got all her bases covered.

When is Jennifer Lopez’s 2024 tour coming to NYC?

Lopez is scheduled to bring her "This is Me ... Now the Tour" to New York later in the summer, hitting UBS Arena in Belmont Park on August 9 and Madison Square Garden in Manhattan on August 16.

When do tickets go on sale for her "This Is Me … Now" tour?

The general ticket sale for J. Lo's upcoming tour will begin later this month, on February 23 at 10am on Live Nation's website.

How much will Jennifer Lopez tickets cost?

No word yet on what tickets will go for but, as is usually the case with concerts, we suspect the cost to shift among cities and, of course, seat tiers.

Is there any pre-sale?

There are a bunch of pre-sales that will take place before the general sale kicks off.

J.Lo fan club members, for example, will be able to snag pre-sale tickets beginning February 20 at 9am through February 22 at 10pm.

The City Cardmember pre-sale, Verizon Up pre-sale, VIP package pre-sale and official platinum pre-sale, on the other hand, will kick off on February 20 at 10am through February 22 at 10pm.

There are three other options for you as well: the Live Nation, Ticketmaster and venue pre-sales, each one starting at 10am on February 22 through 10pm on that same day.

Get those alarms set up!

What’s been said about the tour so far?

The first leg of J. Lo's "This is Me ... Now the Tour" won't be until the end of June, which is when we will likely hear all about her performances.

That being said, the artist recently told USA TODAY that the album that accompanies the tour may actually be her last, so we expect her to put on a magnificent show.

"This was going to be the quintessential thing I have been searching for and wanted to say about lovem," Lopez said to the outlet. "I’ve been on this search for so long, since people first met me and my first record came out and even before that in my first movie role, where I’ve been on this journey trying to figure this thing out for myself. This (album) kind of closed the loop in a way."