How to watch the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York

Let us tell you how to snag tickets and all about the best way to catch the tennis matches on TV.

Anna Rahmanan
Novak Djokovic at the U.S. Open
Photograph: Shutterstock
It's (almost) the most wonderful time of the year: the U.S. Open tennis tournament's main games will officially kick off at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 26.

Whether a fan of tennis or not, we highly suggest you try and stop by the stadium to catch some of the games live. The experience just can't be replicated when watching on a screen.

Below, we break down the best way to tune into all tennis matches—whether in real life, on TV or through streaming devices.

How to watch the U.S. Open in person

As the U.S. Open qualifiers come to a close, so does the event's Fan Week, which affords everyone the chance to catch preliminary matches for free. 

If you intend on catching some tennis during the main Grand Slam event, you're going to have to purchase tickets right here. There are a bunch of different options so make sure to peruse the site before snagging passes.

How to watch the U.S. Open on TV 

Can't make it out to Queens? Worry not: ESPN, the event's exclusive domestic broadcast partner, is going to air the games on TV on both ESPN and ESPN2.

For the first time ever, the men's championship will also be televised live on ABC.

How to stream the U.S. Open

ESPN has got the streaming part of the occurrence down. Fans can either catch games live on the ESPN app or on ESPN+. 

