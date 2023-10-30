How to watch the Village Halloween Parade NYC 2023 from the comfort of your own couch

Can't take the crowds? Here is how to watch the iconic Halloween Parade from home.

Happy Halloween, New York!

We're sure you've already got a plethora of Halloween events on your to-do list, from costume parties to trips to some of the spookiest places in NYC. Some of you may even take part in the iconic Village Halloween Parade in NYC!

If your plans involve hanging out at home, perhaps preparing a mysterious cocktail while indulging in some candy for dinner, you might want to tune into the street celebrations on your TV.

To that intent, here is our guide to watching the Village Halloween Parade on television at home:

What channel is the NYC Village Halloween Parade on?

The 50th annual Village Halloween Parade will take place all over downtown Manhattan tomorrow, Tuesday, October 31, starting at 7pm until about 11pm.

Can't make it to the shenanigans? Worry not: the event will be broadcast on NY1.

Here are the channels that correspond to NY1 depending on what cable system you have:

Spectrum: Channel 1 (Channel 701 is high definition)

Optimum: Channel 8

If you're a Verizon FiOS subscriber, you unfortunately don't have access to NY1.

You can also stream live or download the official NY1 app right here.

What time does coverage start?

The Village Halloween Parade will be broadcast on NY1 from 8pm to 9:30pm tomorrow night.