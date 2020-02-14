If you bring a photo of your ex to this bar, you'll get a free drink

The Seneca has an idea of how you should spend your Valentine’s Day. Instead of heading to one of the most romantic restaurants or bars in New York, perhaps you just want to drink at this Ridgewood bar.

And who could blame you? New York has never been one of the easiest cities to date in. But now you can get some sweet vengeance.

Luckily, the Queens spot is hosting its second annual “Shred Your Ex” affair tonight: if you bring a photo of your ex for them to place in a shredder, you are entitled to one free well-drink or beer, a consolation prize for the lovelorn.

Last year’s event brought a “good crowd of catharsis seekers,” says owner Kaelin Ballinger in an interview with Time Out New York.

Whether you’re embittered toward an ex or just want a good way to drink free booze, bring a photo—a polaroid of you together at Coney Island, a photo booth from that one random work party, or, even a print out of an old Facebook profile picture, or, what have you.

But don’t think you can just bring a photo of some random person.

“Last year, people brought pictures of multiple exes, but when they found out it was only one drink per customer they had to select which ex they had the most disdain for,” says Ballinger. “There were also some people that brought pics of celebrities...which we had to ask them to verify with photos of them together (they were not able to).”

If that’s not enough, maybe there’s still time to name a cockroach at the zoo after a past lover.



The Seneca is located at 582 Seneca Ave, Ridgewood, NY 11385.