Il laboratorio del gelato launches limited-edition tomato flavor this week

By Emma Orlow Posted: Monday July 22 2019, 8:24pm

Photograph: Liz Clayman

Ah, remember the days when a tomato collaboration meant Heinz' EZ Squirt ketchup for the movie premiere of Shrek? Green was for the ogre and purple was for Donkey, and true '90s kids can still recite the difference in flavor notes. For National Ice Cream Month, one of our favorite spots in the city for gelato, the Lower East Side's il laboratorio del gelato is launching its own limited-edition, tomato-based flavor. The limited-time menu addition has been dubbed "Tomayto Tomahto Gelato." Sure, it's less kitschy than the bottled children's food condiment, but the gelato is a partnership with famed Italian tomato purveyor, Mutti Tomatoes. Those who couldn't bare the lines at All'Antico Vinaio's Italian sandwich pop-up may get their fill with the new flavor made from Mutti's "triple concentrated" tomato paste, paired with a drizzling of balsamic vinegar. Whether you add mozzarella.... well that's up to you.


At some of the best ice cream shops in NYC, more and more you'll find desserts made with savory ingredients. At Sundaes and Cones in the East Village, a bright green wasabi flavor is a standout. Morgenstern's locations offer sweet infusions with curry, tahini or durian. Chinatown Ice Cream Factory's Essex Market offshoot, Lower East Side Ice Cream Factory has a squid ink flavored scoop. Not to mention, a new flavor at the seasonal truck parked at The William Vale Hotel, Mister Dips, offers a carrot soft serve. Il laboratorio, too, is no stranger to savory 'screams. Current flavors at the shop include celery, avocado and olive oil, but the tomato gelato is a special pop-up. 

Italian food in New York has never waned in popularity. But, the collaboration with Mutti Tomatoes marks an uptick trend in newfangled Italian dinner destinations: Rezdôra, 10 Corso Como and Feroce are just a few new restaurants opening up in NYC this summer. 

The "Tomayto Tomahto Gelato" will be available starting, Wednesday, July 24 - August 7th at both of il laboratorio del gelato’s locations in New York. Would you try it? 

Tomayto Tomahto Gelato will be available for a limited time at 188 Ludlow Street (Lower East Side) and 56 University Place (Greenwich Village).

