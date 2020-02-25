Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Images from Marilyn Monroe's very last photo-shoot are now on display in NYC
By Howard Halle Posted: Tuesday February 25 2020, 6:54pm

Photograph: Ambika Singh

Pop-ups of one variety or the next seem to be, well, popping up everywhere around NYC, but one may arguably stand out from the rest. That’s because it involves one of Hollywood's greatest legends: Marilyn Monroe. Her sultry presence graces “The Red Party,” an exhibition at boutique hostelry HGU New York Hotel that features the final photos of the superstar before her untimely passing in 1962.

 

Photograph: © The Bert Stern Trust

 

The work of Bert Stern, the images had been commissioned by Vogue and were taken over three sessions that became known as The Last Sitting®—the bookend, as it were, for a career which was set into high gear in 1953, thanks to a nude photo-spread and cover shot of Marilyn for the very first issue of Playboy. Nine years on, Stern captured an older Monroe whose sex appeal had not diminished one bit.

Photograph: © The Bert Stern Trust

Described as particularly relaxed during the shoot, Marilyn is pictured in the latest fashions, and also in her birthday suit, albeit with her body strategically veiled in places. This was during a period in her life when her career was in decline and she suffered from medical issues, including depression. But you wouldn't know it by looking at Bert's images, in which she’s seen playing coy for the camera. Six weeks later, however, she was found dead in the bedroom of her Los Angeles home. The coroner ruled her death a suicide, while the tabloids noted salaciously that she was naked under the sheets.

Photograph: © The Bert Stern Trust

This tragic turn of events has made The Last Sitting® iconic, of course, helping to perpetuate the memory of Monroe in pop culture. The show is up until April 13 and additionally, serves a good cause: Sale proceeds are going to Australian Wildfires Disaster Relief. 

Staff writer
By Howard H 404 Posts

Howard Halle is the Editor-at-large for Time Out New York as well as Chief Art Critic and Editor of the Art section. He joined TONY on August 1, 1995 as part of the staff at the launch of the magazine and has worked here since.

He taught 20th-century art history at the Corcoran Gallery School of Art in Washington D.C. before moving to NYC in 1981 to serve as the Curator for the The Gallery and Performance Art program at The Kitchen, one of the city's oldest non-profit arts centers. Additionally, he organized exhibitions at galleries and other institutional venues, including the Centre George Pompidou in Paris. Before coming to Time Out, he was Assistant Art Editor at Grand Street, an arts and literary quarterly.

Reach him at howard.halle@timeout.com and follow him on Twitter at @HowardHalle.

