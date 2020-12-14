New YorkChange city
Doughnut Project x Belvedere
Photograph: Belvedere

It’s the perfect 2020 treat—Doughnut Project is now offering vodka doughnuts

The limited-edition treats are a boozy collaboration with Belvedere vodka

By Christina Izzo
Finally, some good 2020 news: Vodka-drenched doughnuts are now a thing. Because, truly, there's nothing we need more to get through the final weeks of this hellish year than complex carbs soaked in high-proof hooch. 

Available December 18th through 20th for pre-order, walk-in takeout and delivery (via Postmates), the cocktail-inspired treats are a collaboration between Belvedere and the Doughnut Project, which will be, well, fashioning an old-fashioned doughnut around the vodka brand's Heritage 176 variety, complete with a candied walnut topping, lemon twist garnish, and, yes, a vodka glaze.  

The limited-edition dessert, which will sell for $5 each, isn't the first alcoholic collaboration for the West Village doughnut bakery—it has previously rolled out a whiskey-splashed sweet with Redemption Rye, a port-inspired flavor with Ruffino Wines, and a hard-cider doughnut with Angry Orchard, but this is its first time working with a vodka brand. Check out the boozy beaut below: 

The Doughnut Project x Belvedere
Photograph: Belvedere

