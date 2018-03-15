Jet Ski season kicks off in NYC despite chilly weather

After three nor'easters in less than two weeks, it can be hard to believe that the first day spring is less than a week away. Rooftop bars and outdoor markets are already gearing up for the season, and this week, New York City also sees the return of another warm-weather pastime: Jet Skiing.

On Thursday, a company called Sea the City reopened for the season with an offering of Jet Ski tours along the city’s waterways. The group is based out of Liberty Landing Marina in Jersey City and has two different tour options. Its one-hour cruise takes Jet Skiers up the East River under the Brooklyn, Manhattan and Williamsburg bridges before flipping around and circling Governors Island and the Statue of Liberty. Its longer two-and-a-half-hour tour heads up the Hudson River and circles the entirety of Manhattan via the Harlem and East Rivers.

Though venturing out into the chilly New York waterways in March might sound like a less-than-ideal way to spend an afternoon, Sea the City says that this month is one of the better times of the year to try the water sport. Boat traffic is quieter than it is during the summer, and a company spokesperson says that it provides complimentary drysuits, water boots and gloves to keep customers from freezing their butts off.

Its shorter tour starts at $139, with the longer, full circle of Manhattan putting thrill seekers back $279. Phones are banned during the rides but eager patrons can book an additional photo package so they can vainly share their experience on Instagram.

You can find more information on booking a tour here.

