Kids can see Broadway for free in NYC this summer

This one's for the theater kids—literally. The Broadway League has announced the return of Kids’ Night on Broadway (KNOB), a program welcoming kids and teens ages 18 and under to participating Broadway shows for free when accompanied by a full-paying adult.

For the first time since its inception in 1996, KNOB will debut a summer schedule presented by The New York Times, kicking off on Tuesday, August 29.

RECOMMENDED: Complete A-Z listing of Broadway shows in NYC

“It’s going to be a lively summer in the city as we present Kids’ Night on Broadway this August. We look forward to welcoming kids, teens, and their families to visit one of New York City’s most iconic neighborhoods, the Theatre District for a fun-filled evening of dining and attending a Broadway show,” said Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League. “Since 1996, Kids’ Night on Broadway has welcomed 190,000 kids and families to experience the thrill of live theatre, many for the very first time and what we hope will turn into a lifetime love of Broadway.”

Seventeen shows are included in the KNOB summer slate, including this year's Tony Award winner for Best Musical, Kimberly Akimbo. Check out the full list of participating productions below:

A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical

Aladdin

Back to the Future: The Musical

Chicago

The Cottage

Hadestown

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Here Lies Love

Kimberly Akimbo

The Lion King

MJ The Musical

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Once Upon a One More Time

Shucked

SIX*

Some Like it Hot

Wicked



*Due to the show’s performance schedule, SIX will take place on Wednesday evening, August 30

Along with free access to world-class live productions, a Kids’ Night on Broadway ticket includes special in-theatre activities such as sing-alongs, talkbacks, art projects, educational programs more. And if you want to add the dinner portion to the whole "dinner and a show" experience, select restaurants will be offering exclusive discounts (typically offer a free entrée for each child accompanied by an adult who purchases a regularly priced entrée) throughout the evening, including Bacall's, Havana Central and Mermaid Oyster Bar.

To score the free ticket, simply purchase a pair of tickets on the Kids’ Night on Broadway website—one for you and one for a child aged 18 and under. As it's a two-for-one ticket offer, each ticket will print at half price.