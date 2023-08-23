Ready to feel very, very old? “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill,” the titular performer's seminal solo debut album, turns 25 years old this month. The 1998 neo-soul record produced classic tracks like "Doo Wop (That Thing)", "Ex-Factor" and "Everything Is Everything" and earned Hill five Grammy awards, making the singer-rapper the first woman to receive that many awards in one night.

Given the popularity and pedigree of the record, it's no surprise that Lauryn Hill will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the album that made her a superstar with a US tour this fall, including several stops in the New York area.

“The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill’ is and was a love song to my parents, my family, my people, my musical and cultural forebears, my teachers, my loves, my Creator,” Hill said in a press release. “I wrote love songs and protest songs—(still love songs) about the subjects and interests that inspired and moved me. I was confident that what inspired me would resonate with an audience that had been led to believe that songs of that kind could only live in the past.”

She continued, “I loved music, I loved people, I truly felt grateful to God for my life, and genuinely blessed to have a platform where I could share wisdom and perspective through music. I felt a charge to challenge the idea that certain kinds of expression and/or certain kinds of people didn’t belong in certain places. I loved showing what could work or happen provided there was imagination, creativity, and LOVE leading the way.”

Here’s everything we know so far about Lauryn Hill’s 25th-anniversary tour in NYC:

When is ‘The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill’ 25th-anniversary tour coming to NYC?

After the anniversary tour plays Newark (Lauryn Hill is a Jersey girl, after all) on Tuesday, October 17 at Prudential Center, it will make its way to NYC with a Brooklyn show on Thursday, October 19 at Barclays Center.

Hill will also perform in NYC a month earlier at the Global Citizen Festival in Central Park on Saturday, September 23, alongside Red Hot Chili Peppers, Megan Thee Stallion and more.

How can I get tickets to the NYC shows?

Tickets for all tour dates will go on sale on Friday, August 25 at 10am local time, with presales beginning on Wednesday, August 23 at 10am. They'll be available on all of the usual platforms: Ticketmaster, SeatGeek, VividSeats, etc.

How much do tickets cost?

As of press time, tickets for the upper levels at Barclays Center are going for about $75 a pop, whereas a spot closest to the stage in the General Admission Pit will run you back $750.

Any news on the setlist?

No word yet on the official setlist but given that the tour is commemorating The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, we'd put money down that Hill will perform most, if not all, of the tracks listed on the 16-song album, such as "Lost Ones," "Every Ghetto, Every City" and "Superstar."

Who will be supporting the tour?

The big question: will Hill be joined onstage by Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel, members of her former group, the Fugees? The answer is yes. The group played its first show together in 15 years back in September 2021 at NYC's Pier 17 and reunited yet again at the Roots Picnic in Philadelphia this June. The Fugees will support Hill at U.S. dates for the anniversary tour, while Jamaican singer Koffee will take up opening the Australian gigs.

Where else is Lauryn Hill playing as part of her tour?

Here’s the full list of dates for “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” 25th-anniversary tour:



September 8 – Minneapolis, MN @ Mystic Lake

September 23 – New York, NY @ Global Citizen Festival

October 1 – Gold Coast, AUS @ Promiseland Festival

October 3 – Melbourne, AUS @ Rod Laver Arena *

October 5 – Sydney, AUS @ Kudos Banks Arena *

October 7 – Auckland, NZ @ Eden Festival

October 17 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center #

October 19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays #

October 21 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena #

October 23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Arena #

October 26 – Toronto, ON – Scotia #

October 28 – Chicago, IL @ United Center #

October 30 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena #

November 2 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena #

November 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum #

November 7 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena #

November 9 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena #

* with Koffee

# with Fugees