Tis the season—or at least my inbox says so.

Though Thanksgiving is yet to have passed, Christmas is making it loud and clear that it’s the “HHBIC” (Head Holiday Bitch in Charge). But as I’ve gotten older, I noticed it takes more and more to get me into the spirit. Of course, I am no longer a child, and I don’t have the promise of a bearded white man breaking and entering just to give me gifts. But with chilled temps and the yearly pressure to find that perfect gift, the holidays can lean stressful over magical.

Luckily, holiday bars are here to pick me right up. Every year, a crop of bars and restaurants across the city completely transform their space with ornaments, ribbons and lights, all in the spirit of spreading some holiday cheer. But there is only so much time in the year, and only so many places you can visit. So here’s a few tips on how to make the most of the holiday this year.

Find the bar that matches your ho-ho-holiday freak

Not all bars scream tinsel and good tithings, nor do they need to. There are plenty of options out there, and one of them is sure to fit your level of holiday cheer. If you’re looking for an all-out winter wonderland, The Dead Rabbit’s takeover of Pier 17 is where it’s at. We’re talking cocktails, ice skating, private dining cottages—the works. But if you’d rather an alpine escape over the kitsch of it all, Le Chalet's year-round apres-ski lounge hidden inside Saks Fifth Avenue may be more of your speed.

Avoid midtown on December 14

Mind you, if I was in my twenties and living in New York, I too would've frolicked around the streets in my Christmas best for SantaCon. But now that I’m in my 30s and day drinking leads to a 5 o’clock hangover, I can’t say I’ll be participating. Now, I’m not here to yuck anyone’s yum, as the crawl does donate proceeds to charity, but if you'd rather avoid a wall of drunk Christmas revelers this year, stay away from Midtown on December 14.

Be nice to your goddamned servers

Picture it: Last year, I went to a holiday bar in Denver with my family for an 8pm reservation. The restaurant had a tight waiting room, so I was met with a mob of people crowding the front door. Eventually, I reached a very frazzled hostess who told me the table was being prepared. 20 minutes later, I was still waiting to be seated. While a bit miffed, I still kindly checked and asked about our table. A few minutes later we were sat and the hostess profusely thanked us for our patience. She relayed to us that earlier that day their booking system had crashed leading to a mess of reservations. It got so intense a customer had cussed her out and had to be escorted out of the premises. Listen, I get it, a table at 8pm means a table at 8pm. But at the same time, service staff are going above and beyond to make it a magical experience for you. It’s the staff who hang the tinsel, create the cocktails and grin and bear through another listen of "All I Want for Christmas" by Mariah Carey. So be patient, tip well and don’t be an asshole.

Make that reservation ASAP

I know it is the middle of November, but Rolf’s phone lines have been ringing off the hook since August. Simply put, making a reservation in advance is the best way to guarantee a table so you won’t be left out in the cold with your crew. So start the group chat now, pick your favorite bar and go forth and be merry.