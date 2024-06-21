Yes, it is June. The temps are high, our shorts are short and we are currently at the peak of “we outside” season. But somehow, just five months from now, we will once again be in our puffy coats praying for just a bit of sunshine. Of course, we have the cushion of the holidays to get us through the colder months. But sometimes, even that’s not enough to beat the dreariness of the weather. Luckily, Leyenda is bringing back its famous holiday pop-up this month so we can have the best of both worlds.

Photograph: Shannon Sturgis | Nutcracker Old Fashioned at Sleyenda

Celebrating the wonder that is Christmas in July, Leyenda is reviving its holiday bar this month, "Sleyenda." Returning for just one week this month, from July 15 to 21, Sleyenda plans to bring festive cheer in the form of fantastical decorations and Mariah Carey on repeat. Themed cocktails will make an appearance like the tequila-forward Coquito Ho Ho and the Nutcracker Old Fashioned. And to cool off and have some cheer while you’re at it, the frozen cachaça-based Candy Striper is a good bet. So dust off your Christmas hat and don your finest pair of shorts—the best of time of the year is apparently here.