Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
News

Leyenda is celebrating Christmas in July with themed cocktails and Mariah Carey on repeat

Summer weather + Christmas = absolute joy

Written by
Morgan Carter
Food & Drink Editor
Christmas cocktail at Sleyenda pop-up in Cobble Hill
Photograph: Shannon Sturgis Cocktail at Sleyenda
Advertising

Yes, it is June. The temps are high, our shorts are short and we are currently at the peak of “we outside” season. But somehow, just five months from now, we will once again be in our puffy coats praying for just a bit of sunshine. Of course, we have the cushion of the holidays to get us through the colder months. But sometimes, even that’s not enough to beat the dreariness of the weather. Luckily, Leyenda is bringing back its famous holiday pop-up this month so we can have the best of both worlds.

RECOMMENDED: Fun ways to stay cool during NYC’s heat wave this week

Holiday cocktail with Santa on the cup
Photograph: Shannon Sturgis | Nutcracker Old Fashioned at Sleyenda

Celebrating the wonder that is Christmas in July, Leyenda is reviving its holiday bar this month, "Sleyenda." Returning for just one week this month, from July 15 to 21, Sleyenda plans to bring festive cheer in the form of fantastical decorations and Mariah Carey on repeat. Themed cocktails will make an appearance like the tequila-forward Coquito Ho Ho and the Nutcracker Old Fashioned. And to cool off and have some cheer while you’re at it, the frozen cachaça-based Candy Striper is a good bet. So dust off your Christmas hat and don your finest pair of shorts—the best of time of the year is apparently here.

Popular on Time Out

    More on Christmas
      You may also like
      You may also like
      Advertising
      Back to Top

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.