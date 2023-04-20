New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Madeline’s Martini spread
Photograph: Courtesy of Madeline’s Martini

Madeline’s Martini serves more than gin and vodka in the East Village

The martini bar also has classic cocktails, beer, wine and caviar snacks.

Amber Sutherland-Namako
Written by
Amber Sutherland-Namako
Advertising

Consider the martini bar. I bet you hadn’t in a while, if at all, until this very moment. It’s just such a deliciously antiquated arrangement of words, it sounds like somewhere the grandma from Who’s The Boss? would have gone on a date. In NYC, you might order a martini at a cocktail bar, but I bet you’ve never made plans to meet at the Martini Bar. 

A year and a half ago, I told you about how dedicated martini menus were an impending trend. They have them at Gage & Tollner, they have them at Sidney’s Five, they have them at Le Rock, and those are all top spots. So it would only follow that some brilliant soul would carry this to its logical conclusion and open a whole, real-deal martini bar, as though snagged from those glamorous 1980s airwaves where one could wear, say, a feather boa to dinner, and it was just pretty regular. 

That clever operator, it turns out, is Endless Hospitality, which counts The Wayland and several others among its properties. On Thursday, April 20, Endless adds Madeline’s Martini to its roster. 

Madeline's Martini
Photograph: Courtesy of Madeline's Martini

The East Village address is “inspired by quintessential martini bars,” according to a press release, and borrows from one, London’s Dukes, with its own frozen bottle plans. Unlike Dukes, Madeline’s titular tipple is made with gin, equal parts of sweet and dry vermouth, Luxardo, bitters and a twist. 

Madeline’s interior, cloaked in green velvet curtains from the prying outside, aims to approximate a hotel lobby without the rooms. Up front, the bar seats 12, and the space is splashed with images of peacocks. There’s also bird taxidermy and old-timey phone booth and cigarette machine fixtures. Velvet-upholstered banquettes seat 16. There’s room for more in the back lounge, where the emerald color scheme abounds around an exposed brick fireplace and a DJ booth. 

The menu includes several more martinis, including a vesper and a 50/50, plus other classic and novel cocktails, low and no-ABV options, wine and beer. Olives, mixed nuts, shrimp cocktail and caviar sandwiches are among the snacks.  

Madeline’s Martini is located at 191 Avenue C. It is open Wednesday-Saturday from 7pm-4am. 

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.