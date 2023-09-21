You can feel it in the rustling wind; see it in the trees. The time of year when the breeze catches a chill, the when leaves begin to change and when the city’s social media venues reorient their photo moments for seasonal appropriateness is upon us.

Magic Hour at the Moxy Times Square, which might be familiar from its lil’ colorful staircase and previous iterations as “The Pink Bunny Beach,” “The Pink Winter Lodge” and “The Pink Winter Lodge: Frosted Edition” is now “Pink Pumpkin Patch.” For fall.

Photograph: Courtesy of Dan Nilsen Photography

Pink Pumpkin Patch on the hotel’s 18th floor incorporates gourds of unexpected hues—some o’-lanterned—into the grassy Stories/TikTok wall, bench setup and aforementioned steps. There are also the apparently nude, human-sized anthropomorphic bunnies with which Magic Hour has aligned itself, and some hay.

The Moxy’s Magic Hour’s Pink Pumpkin Patch’s menu also includes on-theme treats like a flaming pink pumpkin dessert, “mummy” Krispies and caramel apples and cupcakes with spiders and skulls on top, respectively. In a zag from “I’m gonna do a cute costume this year” to the macabre, timely tipples include the doctor death, a bright red mix of rum and Vita Coco divided into a duo of IV-style bags for you and your boo, and the also moribund kiss of death, containing a way-less-threatening-than-it-sounds combination of rose petal gin, raspberry tea, lemon, and prosecco.