Breads Bakery—the NYC bakery chainlet with locations in Union Square, Rockefeller Center, Lincoln Square, the Upper East Side and Bryant Park—is known for its spectacular babka. That twisted, chocolate-laced beaut (no, we're not getting into a Seinfeld argument with you, chocolate over cinnamon raisin every day) has plenty of admirers and one notable one, apparently, is food-TV queen Martha Stewart, who is partnering with the bakery on a brand-new babka.

RECOMMENDED: NYC's 30 best bakeries, including pie pros, famous cupcake destinations and more

On Friday, May 17, Breads Bakery and the media mogul are launching their collaborative new menu item "Martha’s Good Thing Babka," which features the signature laminated dough of the bakery's award-winning chocolate babka but updates it with a generous filling of poppy seeds, plump golden raisins and a touch of citrus zest.

The limited-edition, savory-sweet babka will be available beginning May 17 both at Breads Bakery locations in New York City, for $17.50 a loaf, as well as on the online food marketplace Goldbelly (various combinations of babkas start at $49.95 on the food-delivery service) on both Martha Stewart and Breads Bakery’s storefront).

National babka shipments will begin on Monday, May 20, which is timed to coincide with the fourth season premiere of Martha Stewart's Roku series Martha Cooks. Fittingly, the premiere episode will be focused on Breads Bakery, with Stewart touring the NYC bakery with owner Gadi Paleg and learning how to make the shop's famous baked goods like a baguette, challah and egg sandwich.

The Stewart collaboration is nothing new for Breads—the bakery brand regularly introduces new collabs and flavors to its menu. It recently gave the classic babka a makeover with its bialy babka creation, released in collaboration with Deb Perelman of Smitten Kitchen fame. And in the past, Breads Bakery has reinvented black and white cookies and even given Purim-time hamantaschen a pizza-flavored makeover.

Take a sneak peek at that Martha Stewart x Breads Bakery collaboration "Martha’s Good Thing Babka" below before trying one for yourself later this week.