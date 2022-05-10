The new spot swims away from seafood, but still has a few fishy options.

The Mermaid Inn, which first made a splash in Manhattan in 2003, has seen a slow and steady seafood expansion over nearly two decades. Between two Inns and its Oyster Bar, all have been seafood forward in curious juxtaposition with its sexy, sexy illustrated logo. But today, Tuesday, May 10, the team turns from its usual fare with its latest venture, Mermaid Mexicana, in the familiar waters of Greenwich Village.

Chef Victor Marin, whose previous credits include Mermaid Oyster Bar and Sushisamba nearby, is at Mermaid Mexicana’s helm. The opening menu includes chips and guacamole, flautas and quesadillas to start, six taco varieties and large plates like enchiladas suizas and pescado a la talla. There’s a little more fish where that came from, too, in the cóctel de camarones, fluke aguachile and a few other items, should you need to ease into new things.

Ranch water, which adds tequila or vodka to Topo Chico and lime, micheladas and palomas are among the cocktails, in addition to wine and beer. Margaritas are available on the rocks or frozen, and several types of tequila and mezcal are also listed.

The familiar space previously hosted Mermaid Oyster Bar’s original iteration. And, in keeping with the local mini-chain’s reputation, Mermaid Mexicana will have a happy hour daily from 4:30pm to 6:30pm, when a smattering of snacks are all $10, select cocktails are $9, wine is $9 and beer is $5.

Mermaid Mexicana is located at 79 MacDougal Street. Reservations are available here.

