Frozen cocktails have been unfairly maligned in NYC and beyond for far too long. Too much of this and not enough of that, they’re often relegated to the same mocking zone occasionally occupied by rosé and White Claw. But frozens are the true marvels of summer drinking, icy blank canvases turned into chilling margaritas, piña coladas, daiquiris, G&Ts, cosmopolitans, and all manner of novel combinations just waiting to be invented. If you can dream it, you can drink it.

“I think that frozen drinks are outstanding,” PDT owner Jeff Bell told us in a recent interview. “I don’t think frozen drinks were received well ten years ago. I think everybody was still in this moral high ground, high horse of like, ‘Oh, that’s a trashy cocktail because it’s frozen.'”

To eschew a category so broad would be akin to waving one’s hand and swearing off food, music, or even love, forever. Now, frozen cocktails are here to collect their due. Their versatility, growing ubiquity and celebratory nature make these sippable manifestations of joy the official drink of the first summer of the rest of our lives.

PDT’s Bell is one of a few highly regarded NYC beverage professionals adding frozen drinks to their menus this summer. Long Island Bar’s Toby Cecchini did the same, bringing in a two-column Spaceman machine last year. These new additions to the genre, along with our erstwhile favorites, are the best frozen cocktails in New York City right now.

