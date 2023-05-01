New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Mimi Cheng’s
Photograph: Courtesy of Mimi Cheng’s

Mimi Cheng’s and Lucali have launched a new dumpling collaboration

It’s only available for the month of May.

Amber Sutherland-Namako
Written by
Amber Sutherland-Namako
Advertising

A month after opening its first Brooklyn address on Atlantic Avenue, Mimi Cheng’s Taiwanese restaurant has launched a collaboration with famed Carroll Gardens pizza purveyor, Lucali

Mimi Cheng’s proprietors Hannah and Marian Cheng developed the calzone dumplings with Lucali’s Mark Iacono as part of the former’s “Brooklyn series” of special menu items. This latest creation combines buffalo mozzarella, fresh ricotta, low-moisture mozzarella, Parmigiano-Reggiano and ham.

Dumplings come six to an order for $16.45 at each of Mimi Cheng’s three NYC locations, only for the month of May. 

RECOMMENDED: Bonnie’s and Edith’s Sandwich Counter collab on a new breakfast sandwich

The series aims to link the nearly decade-old mini-chain with “iconic” Brooklyn chefs and restaurants, reps say. A previous mashup with Hometown Bar-B-Que, another Kings County classic, kicked off the borough-specific promo in April, offering a brisket reuben affair, including Swiss cheese, German purple cabbage and fresh dill with a side of Russian dressing to dip.

Mimi Cheng’s, which first opened in the East Village in 2014, has had similar mashups in the past, including last year’s union with popular Williamsburg spot, Bonnie’s. The mini-chain will continue its partnerships with another local favorite in June.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on iconic eats

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.