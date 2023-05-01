It’s only available for the month of May.

A month after opening its first Brooklyn address on Atlantic Avenue, Mimi Cheng’s Taiwanese restaurant has launched a collaboration with famed Carroll Gardens pizza purveyor, Lucali.

Mimi Cheng’s proprietors Hannah and Marian Cheng developed the calzone dumplings with Lucali’s Mark Iacono as part of the former’s “Brooklyn series” of special menu items. This latest creation combines buffalo mozzarella, fresh ricotta, low-moisture mozzarella, Parmigiano-Reggiano and ham.

Dumplings come six to an order for $16.45 at each of Mimi Cheng’s three NYC locations, only for the month of May.

The series aims to link the nearly decade-old mini-chain with “iconic” Brooklyn chefs and restaurants, reps say. A previous mashup with Hometown Bar-B-Que, another Kings County classic, kicked off the borough-specific promo in April, offering a brisket reuben affair, including Swiss cheese, German purple cabbage and fresh dill with a side of Russian dressing to dip.

Mimi Cheng’s, which first opened in the East Village in 2014, has had similar mashups in the past, including last year’s union with popular Williamsburg spot, Bonnie’s. The mini-chain will continue its partnerships with another local favorite in June.