There are more possible sandwich combinations than there is time in the world to enjoy them all. One might spend a lifetime eating them at a school desk at lunch, picnicking in the park or choosing sides in purported poultry wars without cracking even a sampling of all the available triple-decker, hoagie, bánh mì, pita, tea, torta and toast varieties. That unending landscape will expand even further on Tuesday, May 3 with the opening of Mission Sandwich Social in Brooklyn.

The former chef de cuisine at ‘hidden’ downtown restaurant Beauty & Essex, Brian Tsao has been crafting elaborate sandwiches since he was a kid. Now Tsao, who also hosts a YouTube series titled “Sandwich Sunday,” will continue building on that background at Mission Sandwich Social.

Photograph: Courtesy of Sean Ageman

Tsao’s new takeout and delivery spot is inspired by San Francisco-style sandwiches, evidenced by his use of Dutch crunch bread. The Bay Area favorite is characterized by its titular texture. A local bakery makes it for Mission Sandwich Social alone, and Tsao visits the loaves each morning to finish them with the rice flour paste that gives the resulting subs their signature rough exterior.

There are 12 sandwiches on the opening menu, including three childhood favorites. The adult options are dedicated to sauce. The Bensonhurst coats a chicken cutlet, prosciutto, fresh mozzarella and Parm, pesto, broccoli rabe, red chili flakes and oregano in marinara. The Peking Turkey covers its clucker, cheddar, pickled carrots, scallions, cucumber and bean sprout salad and pickled cilantro with hoisin sesame dressing, sriracha and mayo. And a few selections include Hot Ones toppings.

Photograph: Courtesy of Sean Ageman

Mission Sandwich Social is chef Tsao’s first solo operation. It’s located at 326 Bedford Avenue in Brooklyn and it will be open Monday-Saturday from 11am-9pm, and Sunday from 12pm-7pm beginning on Tuesday, May 3.