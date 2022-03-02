New York
Rowdy Rooster

  • Restaurants
  • East Village
The fried chicken sandwich at new restaurant Rowdy Rooster in NYC's East Village
Photograph: Courtesy of Rowdy Rooster
The latest little shop from a powerhouse restaurant group.

This brand new addition to the unstoppable restaurant group behind Dhamaka (last year’s best new restaurant) looks like the inside of a poultry-focused kaleidoscope, and it’s almost as small. Unapologetic Foods’ Rowdy Rooster specializes in Indian fried chicken across three spice levels. Rebel has a “little tickle,” rogue is a “slap on your face” and rowdy promises a “knockout punch.” It's available on or off the bone and in sandwich form, in addition to sides like eggplant pakora and masala corn. 

Amber Sutherland-Namako
Written by
Amber Sutherland-Namako

Details

Address:
149 1st Avenue
NYC
10013
Contact:
www.rowdyrooster.com
Menu
View menu
Opening hours:
Open Tuesday–Sunday from 12pm to 3pm and 4pm until they're sold out.
