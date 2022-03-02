Time Out says

This brand new addition to the unstoppable restaurant group behind Dhamaka (last year’s best new restaurant) looks like the inside of a poultry-focused kaleidoscope, and it’s almost as small. Unapologetic Foods’ Rowdy Rooster specializes in Indian fried chicken across three spice levels. Rebel has a “little tickle,” rogue is a “slap on your face” and rowdy promises a “knockout punch.” It's available on or off the bone and in sandwich form, in addition to sides like eggplant pakora and masala corn.