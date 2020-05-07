Mister Softee trucks are back on the New York streets

Mister Softee trucks and their lookalike competitors are still roaming New York's streets and serving up their swirling soft serve ice cream, King Cones and Spongebob-shaped popsicles with a dose of glee.

The sounds of a Mister Softee truck winding its way through a neighborhood—with its seemingly unending, whimsical jingle on full blast—could be the last straw for many of our already weaning mental health. The jingle makes it impossible to get work done when it reminds us that summer will soon be calling and how it won't be the same this year. But at the same time, many of us could use a pick-me-up treat and the annoying battle cry for ice cream is a small price to pay for such a New York-specific joy.

Despite the fact that restaurants throughout the city remain closed or have pivoted to delivery-only, in areas such as Greenpoint and Bed-Stuy, the trucks continue serving serve up customers curbside (while asking customers to space themselves out so that there is no crowding in front). Mister Softee now even has an app that allows you to track where they’ll show up next.

(Time Out New York reached out to Mister Softee New York HQ for comment by phone and by email but did not hear back by the time of publishing).

A video on the official Mister Softee website demonstrates the measures that are being taken to ensure safety of its staff and customers alike, which includes measures such as temperature-taking at the start of the shift and sanitizing the trucks throughout the day.

As long as folks are social distancing, we see no reason why people can’t enjoy a sweet treat outside in the open air.

Most popular on Time Out

- Find out what your NYC building looked like in the 1940s

- You can download over 200 art books from the Guggenheim for free

- The Metropolitan Museum of Art is now offering a free botanical drawing course

- The best live theater to stream online

- New Yorkers share striking images of their lives under lockdown

Share the story