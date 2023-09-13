New York
Timeout

Café Mars
Photograph: Courtesy of Patrick Dolande

More NYC restaurants make Michelin’s short list in advance of its star ceremony

The sparklers will ignite on November 7.

Amber Sutherland-Namako
Written by
Amber Sutherland-Namako
Although we are still a couple of months away from Michelin’s annual New York City star ceremony, scheduled for November 7, the tire guide’s additions, which is to say its list of mostly notable spots that presently exist, continues to grow. 

In May, that old kitten with claws, the squishy-Michie man, inked attention on 17 NYC-area spots, including Time Out New York’s own best of 2022 selections, Gus’s Chop House and Laser Wolf. In January, it eyed another of our highest ranked destinations from last year, Le Rock, among others. And on Wednesday, September 13, the Michelin Guide spied 15 more restaurants right in our own backyard, as well as our neighbor’s in Connecticut. 

As always, some divisive picks have entered the mix, though which we’ll leave for your own group snitch. There are a few confirmed greats, however, including Ariari in the East Village, 8282 nearby on the Lower East Side, Raf’s in Noho and Brooklyn’s Café Mars.

In keeping with tradition, these honors were bestowed by Michelin’s shadow league of anonymous inspectors. Likewise, they may go onto further trademarked accolades like Bib Gourmands and Stars, though at 46 additions so far in 2023, not to mention all the simmering, unnamed candidates in the wings and even poised to open, the competition thickens. 

