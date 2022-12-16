NYC’s 10 best new restaurants of 2022

We all love to theme—literally at high-concept spots crafted after certain films, cats, dolls, devils, or sex, and as an organizing device: Dives. Speakeasy-style bars. Romantic this or that.

This year’s PR-pushed categories were largely “neighborhood” destinations, “love letters” to something or other, or the last of 2021’s “dinner party” conceits that weren’t.

The last 12 months’ most pronounced real restaurant trend, however, was the abundance of “pretty good!” places. Places that weren’t bad, but that you maybe don’t need to go back to any time soon. That makes New York City’s best new restaurants of 2022 loom even larger. Some do hit those proposed notes, some are great in other ways and each made meaningful contributions to our local dining landscape both in this moment, and with the potential to endure into the next.