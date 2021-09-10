New York has been voted the most exciting city in the world

It’s been a difficult year around the world for cities and the people that live in them. From implementing shifting health precautions during the pandemic to dealing with hollowed-out business districts with the rise of remote work, urban centers have been faced with a number of challenges.

To get a sense of what residents around the world think of their hometowns (and other cities) right now, Time Out once again conducted its globe-spanning Time Out Index, a survey of over 27,000 people to get their thoughts on what it’s like to live, eat, work, play and generally experience cities.

The results of that Index was released this week as our annual list of the best cities in the world. The list was created using answers across every category of the poll combined with insights from Time Out editors and experts worldwide. You can find the full list here.

New York managed to land in the top five of this year’s list, with poll respondents citing the Big Apple’s resilience, community spirit and diversity as some of the top attributes they associate with the city. (For more on that, check out our roundup of five ways NYC has shown resilient community spirit over the last year.) High five!

Overall, however, the main positive attribute that respondents cited when it came to New York was excitement. It was voted the “most exciting” of all the cities included in this year's survey. It also came in second for “discovering new things.”

Want to get in on some of that exciting action yourself? Check out our roundup of the absolute best things to do in NYC this weekend, the things to most look forward to this fall and the most exciting new restaurant openings.