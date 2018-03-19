New York is about to kick off spring with up to six inches of snow

Well, we finally made it. After a long, cold, dark winter, spring will officially arrive in New York City on Tuesday afternoon at precisely 12:15pm. And guess what it’s bringing with it? Nope, not spring flowers. Not the International Auto Show at the Javits Center—that’s still a few weeks away. Yep! That’s right! Another. Goddamn. Nor’easter.

Like that one party guest you barely know who refuses to leave your apartment, our good pal nor’easter is heading back to the proverbial chip bowl once again starting tomorrow. (For those counting along at home, this will officially be the fourth nor’easter to hit the five boroughs in less than three weeks.)

Spring starts tomorrow, but snow is in the forecast. Another coastal storm will brush the region late tomorrow night and Wednesday, with a growing concern for heavy, wet snow on Wednesday across a portion of the area. pic.twitter.com/wDDjqfwjHd — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) March 19, 2018

Clouds are set to move into the area tonight with some rain and wet snow most likely hitting the city toward the end of the day Tuesday. That wintry mix is expected to switch over into straight up snow on Wednesday as colder air hits the coastal storm located just offshore. Altogether, you can expect at least a few inches of snow with the potential for up to six inches in some spots.

Winter, my dude, you gotta go home.

