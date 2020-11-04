New Yorkers are gathering in Washington Square Park to demand all votes be counted

The #CountEveryVote rally is currently marching down Fifth Avenue toward the park.

As votes continue to trickle in across half a dozen battleground states set to decide the presidential election, New Yorkers are heading to Washington Square Park tonight to demand all outstanding votes in the presidential election be counted.

Crowd for the #CountEveryVote rally outside the NY Public Library. Hundreds have gathered under #ProtectTheResultsNYC umbrella. They are planning to march down 5th Avenue to Washington Square Park. Coverage on ⁦@NY1⁩ pic.twitter.com/aahzu2MyVl — Ruschell Boone (@RuschellBoone) November 4, 2020

The #CountEveryVote rally began earlier today outside the New York Public Library, and participants are currently marching down Fifth Avenue to arrive at Washington Square Park soon. Similar rallies are planned tonight in other U.S. cities including Philadelphia.

Massive march coming down 5th ave to #CountEveryVote pic.twitter.com/gftHgwRLFt — New York Communities for Change (@nychange) November 4, 2020

A march to demand that every vote cast in the 2020 presidential election be counted is now heading down 5th Ave toward Washington Square Park pic.twitter.com/o7cv0vzcYz — Liam Stack (@liamstack) November 4, 2020

Protest at Washington Square Park in New York City, Demanding Every Vote Count #Election2020 https://t.co/ExHVX2g1lU — NorthJersey.com (@northjersey) November 4, 2020

Earlier today, the Trump campaign sued to stop vote counting underway in Michigan.

That rally is set converge with an Everybody Out! Rally also scheduled to begin at 7pm in the Greenwich Village park. “No matter what goes down on Election Day, we will gather this Wednesday and every Weds until Jan 20. Until the fall of the regime…” stated a flyer for that event.

#EverybodyOut!

Washington Square Park | 11/4 | 7PM



No matter what does down on Election Day, we will gather this Wednesday and every Weds until Jan 20. Until the fall of the regime...#QueSeVayanTodos #TheyAllMustGo #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/2UmoDBCFiX — Everybody Out NYC (@EverybodyOutNYC) November 2, 2020

Large gatherings across New York remained sparse on Wednesday as most Gothamites remained glued to their phones and computer screens waiting for more votes to be counted. While the winner of the presidential election may not be declared for a day or two, the tri-state area has already seen a few major decisions come out of this election, including the re-election of AOC, the legalization of weed in New Jersey and the election of the first openly gay Afro-Latino man to congress.

