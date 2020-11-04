New YorkChange city
Photograph: Shutterstock

New Yorkers are gathering in Washington Square Park to demand all votes be counted

The #CountEveryVote rally is currently marching down Fifth Avenue toward the park.

Will Gleason
As votes continue to trickle in across half a dozen battleground states set to decide the presidential election, New Yorkers are heading to Washington Square Park tonight to demand all outstanding votes in the presidential election be counted. 

The #CountEveryVote rally began earlier today outside the New York Public Library, and participants are currently marching down Fifth Avenue to arrive at Washington Square Park soon. Similar rallies are planned tonight in other U.S. cities including Philadelphia.

Earlier today, the Trump campaign sued to stop vote counting underway in Michigan. 

That rally is set converge with an Everybody Out! Rally also scheduled to begin at 7pm in the Greenwich Village park. “No matter what goes down on Election Day, we will gather this Wednesday and every Weds until Jan 20. Until the fall of the regime…” stated a flyer for that event.

Large gatherings across New York remained sparse on Wednesday as most Gothamites remained glued to their phones and computer screens waiting for more votes to be counted. While the winner of the presidential election may not be declared for a day or two, the tri-state area has already seen a few major decisions come out of this election, including the re-election of AOC, the legalization of weed in New Jersey and the election of the first openly gay Afro-Latino man to congress.

