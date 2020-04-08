New York’s Easter Bonnet Parade is happening online this year

The fierce and frilly fashions of New York's annual Easter Bonnet Parade are still getting a spotlight this year!

While the actual parade is canceled, the event will go on virtually on Sunday, April 12, from 1 to 3pm. Organizers with the Stonewall Community Development Corporation are hosting a "promenade-in-place" community Zoom event, where participants will don Easter bonnets and other "springtime finery."

The Easter Parade will have two Zoom rooms—the Promenade Room and the Bunny Hop Room.

The Promenade Room will recreate Fifth Avenue with "strolling music" and Fifth Avenue and St. Patrick's Cathedral zoom backgrounds, while the Bunny Hop Room will be where parade-goers can dance to live DJs from 1 to 2pm. At 2pm, there will be a Grand Bonnet Showcase, giving each participant their 15 seconds of fame.

It's up to you how outrageous your bonnet is, but organizers suggest repurposing toilet paper tubes to make bunny ears, glueing some dry pasta into spring designs and bedazzling your face mask.

Of course, as always, spectators are also welcome. To participate, register online. There is a $5 suggested donation, which will go to support the Stonewall Community Development Corporation, which works to help New York City's older LGBTQ adults and their allies with safe, welcoming and affordable housing as well as health and mental services.