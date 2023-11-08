New York
Sleep No More
Photograph: Courtesy Robin RoemerSleep No More

New York's iconic Sleep No More will close in January

The show has been an immersive sensation since 2011.

Adam Feldman
Written by
Adam Feldman
The McKittrick Hotel will soon accept no new reservations: The remarkable immersive experience Sleep No More, New York City's premiere live attraction since 2011, announced today that it will shut its doors for good on January 28, 2024. An unsettling and sexy dance-theater piece lodged in an extravagantly detailed mock-hotel complex on West 27th Street, the show was created by the British company Punchdrunk and produced in NYC by Emursive. When it closes, it will have played exactly 5,000 performances, and entertained some two million spectator-participants.

"A multitude of searing sights crowd the spectator's gaze at the bedazzling and uncanny theater installation Sleep No More," wrote David Cote in his Time Out review. "Your sense of space and depth—already compromised by the half mask that audience members must don—is further blurred as you wend through more than 90 discrete spaces, ranging from a cloistral chapel to a vast ballroom floor. Directors Felix Barrett and Maxine Doyle, of the U.K. troupe Punchdrunk, have orchestrated a true astonishment, turning six warehouse floors and approximately 100,000 square feet into a purgatorial maze that blends images from the Scottish play with ones derived from Hitchcock movies—all liberally doused in a distinctly Stanley Kubrick eau de dislocated menace."

Sleep No More has deserved its long run: It is one of the most unforgettable immersive experiences I have ever attended. Every corner of the vast space holds a secret, and every new visit brings fresh revels and revelations. If you somehow haven't seen it yet, or yearn to see it again, get tickets here before it is no more.

Sleep No More
Photograph: Courtesy Yaniv SchulmanSleep No More

